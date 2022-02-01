SWIEF opens scholarship application

Senior students throughout southwest Iowa can apply for multiple scholarships using one application beginning Feb. 1. Local nonprofit Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation solicits, awards and manages the 100-plus scholarships in partnership with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.

“SWIEF believes in the power of higher education and the difference it can make in young people’s lives,” said Cara Cool Trede, president of SWIEF. “Not only do these scholarships offer a financial boost when the cost to earn a degree or credential is ever-increasing, but they also help to fulfill life-long dreams for many first-generation students.”

Last year, 127 students from more than 30 area high schools received over $400,000 in scholarships toward college. This year, those numbers have the potential to increase, thanks in part to awards like the Wenninghoff scholarships, which this year will increase to 20 scholarships from 14, evenly split between Treynor and Underwood high schools at $5,000 each and renewable for four years.

“Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is extremely grateful to partner with SWIEF to make higher education a possibility for students in our region,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “Our community is incredibly generous, with a vision to create sustainable scholarship support for future generations. We truly believe that southwest Iowa is one of the leaders in our state supporting education through scholarships.”

The deadline to apply for the SWIEF scholarships is March 15. The application can be found on either SWIEF’s or PCCF’s websites or at https://bit.ly/SWIEF For more information about SWIEF, either as an applicant or prospective donor, please visit the SWIEF website at swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.