Tax holiday a good one to add to your calendar

As families begin to prepare for another school year, one event to remember is Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday.
This year’s tax holiday will be from 12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 7. It does not include Sunday, although state lawmakers have discussed adding Sunday and may do so during their 2022 legislative session.
The event means a temporary sales tax exemption on select clothing and footwear priced at less than $100. Usually, it’s a boon to local retail stores, and many parents like having an opportunity to save a little on back-to-school clothes.
Tax-exempt items include everyday clothing like socks, shoes (but not cleats), pants, hosiery, shirts, ties, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, ear muffs, swimsuits and many other products. Other examples include uniforms for work or school, diapers, baby clothes and receiving blankets.
Unfortunately, classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other athletic equipment.
All Council Bluffs schools now have supply lists on their websites. For Council Bluffs Community School District, they can be found on the webpage for each elementary and middle school. For Lewis Central Community School District, lists for K-1, 2-5 and 6-8 can be found under the “For Parents” heading on the district’s main page.
For St. Albert Catholic School, under “Students/Parents,” a peek at “Prek-Elementary” yields lists for each age or grade level, and middle school lists can be found under “Middle & High School.” For Heartland Christian School, look under “Parent Info” and click on the grade level.
Here are a few tips on how the tax holiday rules work:
• The sales tax exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more. In other words, you’re taxed on the whole thing, not just the part above $100.
• When exempt items are normally sold together with taxable merchandise as a set or unit, the full price is subject to sales tax, if the value of the taxable items exceeds the value of the exempt ones.
• When a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later exchanges it for the same item in a different size or color, no additional tax is due, even if the exchange is made after the exemption period.
• However, when a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later returns the item and receives credit on the purchase of a different item, the appropriate sales tax applies to the full sales price of the newly purchased item.
• Repairs to eligible items do not qualify for the exemption. Alterations to eligible items do not qualify for the exemption, even though alterations may be sold, invoiced and paid for at the same time as the item to be altered.