Tax holiday a good one to add to your calendar

For St. Albert Catholic School, under “Students/Parents,” a peek at “Prek-Elementary” yields lists for each age or grade level, and middle school lists can be found under “Middle & High School.” For Heartland Christian School, look under “Parent Info” and click on the grade level.

Here are a few tips on how the tax holiday rules work:

• The sales tax exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more. In other words, you’re taxed on the whole thing, not just the part above $100.

• When exempt items are normally sold together with taxable merchandise as a set or unit, the full price is subject to sales tax, if the value of the taxable items exceeds the value of the exempt ones.

• When a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later exchanges it for the same item in a different size or color, no additional tax is due, even if the exchange is made after the exemption period.

• However, when a customer purchases an eligible item during the exemption period, then later returns the item and receives credit on the purchase of a different item, the appropriate sales tax applies to the full sales price of the newly purchased item.

• Repairs to eligible items do not qualify for the exemption. Alterations to eligible items do not qualify for the exemption, even though alterations may be sold, invoiced and paid for at the same time as the item to be altered.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.