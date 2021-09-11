Teachers pass on knowledge of 9/11 to students who weren't alive then

History and social studies teachers are working to make sure current students — who hadn’t been born yet on Sept. 11, 2001 — are aware of the terrorist attacks of that day and how they impacted the nation.
In her U.S. History class Thursday at Heartland Christian School, teacher Glenda Lewis gave students a “Bell Ringer assignment: Tell me everything you know or think you know about 9/11.” Students wrote down their answers.
“I would compare 9/11 to almost like a Pearl Harbor thing,” Lewis said. “It was the first time in a long time we’d been attacked on our own soil.”
Nicholas Johnivan said he felt the attention tends to be on the planes that hit the World Trade Center.
“They don’t really talk about the other planes,” he said.
“There were two planes that hit the Twin Towers, one that hit the Pentagon and one was (believed to be) going to the White House,” Max King said.
“Last year for U.S. Government, we studied it for a week,” he said.
The attacks had far-reaching effects, Lewis said. It changed what the military did, as well as security at public buildings, airports, mass transit, etc., she said.
“Church attendance skyrocketed,” said Brahn Glasnapp.
“In difficult times, people tend to turn to God, don’t they,” Lewis said.
Lewis passed out some resources — copies of articles, personal accounts, etc. — and asked students to think about how the resources helped them understand 9/11 better. Primary sources — eyewitness accounts, photographs and videos — became historic evidence, she said.
Brahn had read about a first-responder who, despite wearing a Kevlar helmet, got a piece of concrete lodged in her head. She also got some glass embedded in her shoulder — but, unaware of her own injuries, she helped rescue some people from an apartment. They saw what had happened and told her she needed medical help. Some paramedics already at the scene checked her and took her to a hospital.
Brahn said the article was informative.
“It helps me understand what (happened) on the ground there — what people went through,” he said.
The attacks and cleanup caused some people to develop health problems, anxiety, confusion and other problems, Max said.
“It really was such a defining moment in our country,” Lewis said.
Rebecca Trecek’s eighth-grade social studies class at St. Albert Catholic School took some time Friday to learn about 9/11 and will discuss it again on Monday, she said. She said she thought it was important to spend some time on it —especially this year on the 20th anniversary.
Her class started with students listing a few things they knew about it. People hijacked planes and intentionally ran into the World Trade Center, Kellen Poole said.
“A lot of people died,” Payton White said.
“I think we should remember and know about it, but I don’t think we should make people who were actually there remember it,” Jackson Abraham said.
One of the effects of the attacks was to unify the country, Kellen said.
“Patriotism was at an all-time high,” he said.
A lot of first-responders became heroes, and then the United States went to war, and the public supported U.S. troops, Kellen said.
“It pretty much brought our country back together,” he said.
Airport security changed, Jackson said.
“After 9/11, a bunch of those procedures changed,” Trecek said.
She had small groups of students rotate among five stations, which each had different resources about 9/11, including copies of newspaper articles, personal accounts, videos, photos and fact sheets. Examples included a video of the speech President George W. Bush made to the country on television that evening, a timeline of the day’s events and responses, accounts of the day by people in different positions and situations and a summary of how the U.S. government changed by adding the Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration and passing the Patriot Act.
The controversial law, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Bush, expanded the government’s authority to follow suspected terrorists, keep sophisticated terrorists under surveillance, share information among government agencies, allow people whose computers got hacked to ask for law enforcement’s help and increase penalties for certain crimes likely to be committed by terrorists, among other things.
By a show of hands, most students indicated that they felt the sources were very informative.
Trecek said she plans to teach students about 9/11 each year.
“Ever since 9/11, it’s something we all have to be aware of — but I think especially now, the way things are, it’s probably at the forefront of everybody’s minds,” she said.
When it happened, Trecek was only in seventh or eighth grade and didn’t fully understand its significance, she said.
“I knew it was sad, I knew it was a tragedy, but I didn’t think about the long-term effects,” she said. “I just didn’t think something like that would happen in the country where I live. I didn’t think it would lead to a war that would last two decades. You become more aware that it’s not just the shock and the damage that happens at the time, it’s all the ripples that come after that.”
Trecek felt 2003 had a bigger impact on her personally. That’s when the United States started the war in Iraq, which led to some military units being deployed, older students she knew enlisting in the Armed Forces and discussions being held about reinstating the draft, Trecek said.
“And I had two older brothers who were draftable,” she said.
St. Albert High School Principal Steve Eubanks said he thought 9/11 helped unify the nation.
“I think it really helped us take a look at our vulnerabilities in the world and really take a look at our purpose as a country,” he said.
It also changed the nature of warfare, Eubanks said.
“Up until 9/11, conflicts were always seen as one nation against another,” he said.
With 9/11, one relatively small group of people “with bad intentions” took action against a country, with devastating results, Eubanks said.
“I don’t think 9/11 is a time to be political,” Trecek said.
As in other dark times, people came together, she said.
“Does there have to be a national tragedy for that to happen?” she asked. “I don’t think so.”