Teachers pass on knowledge of 9/11 to students who weren't alive then

The controversial law, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Bush, expanded the government’s authority to follow suspected terrorists, keep sophisticated terrorists under surveillance, share information among government agencies, allow people whose computers got hacked to ask for law enforcement’s help and increase penalties for certain crimes likely to be committed by terrorists, among other things.

By a show of hands, most students indicated that they felt the sources were very informative.

Trecek said she plans to teach students about 9/11 each year.

“Ever since 9/11, it’s something we all have to be aware of — but I think especially now, the way things are, it’s probably at the forefront of everybody’s minds,” she said.

When it happened, Trecek was only in seventh or eighth grade and didn’t fully understand its significance, she said.

“I knew it was sad, I knew it was a tragedy, but I didn’t think about the long-term effects,” she said. “I just didn’t think something like that would happen in the country where I live. I didn’t think it would lead to a war that would last two decades. You become more aware that it’s not just the shock and the damage that happens at the time, it’s all the ripples that come after that.”