Tech outage keeps Lewis Central Community Schools idle on Monday

There were no snowstorms or sub-zero temperatures in the area Monday, yet Lewis Central Community School District cancelled school.

The district may have experienced local schools’ first tech day.

School was called off after the district experienced a tech outage that could not immediately be remedied, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

Staff members who went in Saturday discovered that the internet and telephone system were down, Hoesing said during a Board of Education meeting Monday evening. That meant the district’s PowerSchool program was down, and the staff did not have access to students’ emergency contact information.

“All of our systems were offline, and we were not able to get them back up in the way we expected,” he said. “We’re not sure of the exact reason it happened.”

An outside group was contacted and was able to start working on the problem Sunday, Hoesing said.

“I want to thank our tech team, which was here late Saturday, all day Sunday and will be here late tonight,” he said. “Right now, we’re in a really good place, compared to where we were 48 hours ago.”

Part of the system was functioning again by Monday night, restoring access to emergency contacts, among other things, Hoesing said.

“We had quite a bit of backup in place,” he said. “A lot of our educational systems are cloud-based.”

At a time when some students can study remotely when road conditions are unfavorable, technology may have the last word, rather than weather. Tech days may eventually replace snow days.

In other business, the board selected Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering to conduct an assessment of district facilities and make recommendations that will help shape the board’s master facilities plan and potentially work with the district on specific projects.

On Oct. 10, the board interviewed representatives from four architectural firms: CMBA Architects of Sioux City (Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates before it was shortened in 2017), Site Logiq of Des Moines, BCDM Architects (Beringer, Ciaccio, Dennell & Mabrey) of Omaha and Shive-Hattery, which is based in Cedar Rapids, but has locations in Omaha and many other cities.

Hoesing said he had been working out a contract with Shive-Hattery but did not yet have a copy.

“I did negotiate a clause in the contract for them to credit us back whatever amount we pay for the assessment if we do run with a large project using their design services,” he said.

The other three firms wanted the assessments to be tied to future projects, Hoesing said.

“All of them wanted to be engaged in longterm contracts,” he said. “One of the reasons we went with Shive-Hattery was they had an option to only do the assessment. If we decided not to do a big project … they were the only ones that offered up the assessment piece as an independent item.” In addition, Shive-Hattery had done “by far the most Iowa-based school projects,” he said.

Hoesing said there are problems that need to be addressed reasonably soon.

“We have HVAC units going down all over,” he said.