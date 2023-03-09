The Thomas Jefferson High School Dance Team will hold its sixth annual Dancing with the Stars of TJ Friday at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The event pairs select school employees with dance team members in a dance competition that probably won’t be on TV anytime soon.

“Each of the dancers on my team picks a staff member at TJ, whether that (is) a teacher, coach, para, administrator — whoever they’d like,” said Michaela Patterson, head dance coach. “They teach them a short, silly dance routine and perform it with them at our show.”

This year’s show will feature the graceful moves of Mrs. Keefe, Mrs. Whitmire, Mr. Wollerman, Mr. Skou, Mrs. Jurgens, Mrs. Kvammen and Mrs. Plueger, she said.

A panel of judges provides critiques and an overall score, Patterson said. Mrs. Ryan, Mrs. Runge, Mrs. Clark and Mrs. Busch will adjudicate Friday’s action.

“The judges’ critiques are hilarious — and probably not helpful at all but provide a lot of entertainment to the crowd,” she said.

Ultimately, the winner is chosen by the audience, Patterson said.

“Each member of the audience receives a voting ballot with their ticket and they can purchase additional votes for $1,” she said. “This is where we raise a lot of our funds.”

The dance acts usually have a theme, Patterson said.

“A couple years ago, we had our (activities director) dress up as Ken and drive a Barbie car on stage,” she said. “We’ve had our choir teacher dress up as a woman and dance to ‘Material Girl.’ We had a science teacher drop into the splits last year, which no one expected. She ended up winning the show.

“The kids and staff members have a lot of fun with this show and get to let loose and be really goofy together, which is awesome for our students to see,” Patterson said. TJ staff members are “always willing to go above and beyond for our students — just part of what makes being a Yellow Jacket so great.”

Proceeds from the event help fund the dance program and cover various expenses, Patterson said.

“Our kids purchase their own uniforms, shoes, equipment, pay for summer camp,” she said. “We have to fundraise for registration fees and travel to competitions, we fundraise to fund the many community service projects we do.”

The team also raises money by operating Wild Willy’s Fireworks stand during its season and has helped at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, bussed tables at Pizza Ranch, sold cookie dough and painted Yellow Jackets on driveways to raise funds, Patterson said.

“Dancing with the Stars of TJ, though, is by far our favorite fundraiser,” she said.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/tjdanceteam.