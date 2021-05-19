 Skip to main content
This weekend a big one for graduation ceremonies
This weekend a big one for graduation ceremonies

20200623_new_gradfollow.JPG

The 2020 graduating class at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, spaced out to abide by social distancing guidelines, during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Community School District

Graduation season continues this weekend with commencement ceremonies for Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and St. Albert High Schools.

Abraham Lincoln High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mid-America Center. Abraham Lincoln seniors Molly Higgins, Trinity Garcia and Sicilia Liwai are scheduled to speak at the ceremony, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for Council Bluffs Community School District.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday at the MAC. Thomas Jefferson seniors Colton Cumberledge and Samantha Avalos Banderas will speak at Thomas Jefferson’s ceremony.

Council Bluffs Community School District’s last day of school will be May 27.

St. Albert will hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the school gym. Speakers will include Donna Bishop, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines; St. Albert President Anne Rohling; the Rev. Charles Kottas, chairman of the school board; and seniors Anna Schewe, Grace Garrigan and Jeff Miller, according to Kevin White, director of advancement at St. Albert. Soundsations, the school’s honor choir, will perform.

St. Albert’s last day of school will be May 28.

Lewis Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on May 30 at the Mid-America Center. Lewis Central’s last day of school will be June 8.

