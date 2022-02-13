Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln dance teams step up to bigger stages

Dance teams across Council Bluffs are taking their acts to bigger stages.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Dance Team danced at the Universal Dance Association 2022 National Dance Team Championship, held Feb. 4-6 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Jacket dance competed in the Large Varsity category and scored 79.45 points in pom and 77.3 in hip hop, according to results on the Varsity TV website at tv.varsity.com/events/7150778-2022-uda-national-dance-team-championship.

The group faced off against teams from across the country — and across the river. Teams from Elkhorn South, Bennington, Millard North and Lincoln East High Schools in Nebraska competed in one or both of the sessions with Thomas Jefferson. Several of the Nebraska schools made the finals in pom.

The Abraham Lincoln High School Dance Team will compete in the Dance Team Union National Championship Feb. 18-20 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.