Six Thomas Jefferson High School students attended the Federal Judiciary Youth Summit Friday at the Council Bluffs Federal Courthouse.

The students played an active role, asking questions that opened new topics.

Ryan Loots, government and social studies teacher at Thomas Jefferson, said they had discussed how a person becomes a judge in classes.

“The great thing was, I like the fact they went into greater detail” at the summit, he said.

They also discussed checks and balances in the federal government and how the Senate can confirm or reject a president’s nominee for a judgeship, Loots said.

He noted how Rose, despite not having any political connections, was able to become a judge.

“Even a kid who grows up in Mason City without any political connections can become an important person — very important and very powerful,” Loots said.

Two of the students are interested in possibly working in the legal profession in some capacity, he said. One is Emma Planck, a junior, who is already an intern at McGinn Law Firm in Council Bluffs. She has classes for six periods and then works for William McGinn at the law firm for a couple hours each weekday.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity I have had with McGinn,” she said.

Emma writes letters to clients and internal messages for the law firm, she said.

“He gives me an outline they want,” she said.

Once Emma is done writing the letter, McGinn reads and approves it. Then she prints it on letterhead, he signs it and it’s sent to the client or employee.

The legal field has been a longtime interest for Emma, she said. Her sister, Caitlyn, earned an associate degree in criminal justice but decided to go in a different direction.

“It’s really eye-opening to see what law is like and what attorneys have to deal with on a daily basis,” she said.

Emma thinks she will earn an associate degree in criminal justice and then transfer to a college where she can take classes and become a paralegal. She is considering transferring to Roosevelt University or College of St. Mary.

“We’ve had kids take that route and become lawyers,” Loots said.