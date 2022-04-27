Thomas Jefferson High School to celebrate centennial with open house

“It’s 100 years old, and every year it gets better.”

That’s Thomas Jefferson High School, in the words of retired Principal Steve Hardiman.

School officials will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school at 2501 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs to celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s centennial. During the two o’clock hour, the school orchestra, jazz band and jazz choir will perform in the Commons area.

It’s a big milestone for the community. The school has had a major role in the lives of many local families, said Thomas Jefferson Principal Ruben Cano.

“There’s a lot of students whose parents went here and grandparents went here … and I think that has established this huge pride that extends to the whole west side,” he said. “I don’t think people (here) would consider going anywhere else but TJ because of those old memories.”

Thomas Jefferson High School has a special place in Hardiman’s heart. He participated in a lot of activities when he was a student. He was in football, track, wrestling, choir and drama and was senior class president.

“Those make a lot of memories for students,” he said.

Hardiman graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1969, student-taught there, taught science there for five years, served as assistant football coach and assistant and head wrestling coach, was assistant principal there for 11 years and served as principal from 2002 until his retirement in 2006.

It also has a prominent place in his family history. He taught his sister, Katherine, in environmental science class; watched his three daughters – Brenda, Chrissy and Carrie – go through school there and participate in sports and other activities; and met his wife, Rhonda, there (she was teaching business).

And that’s not even counting the ones who came before Hardiman.

“I’ve had relatives graduate there just about every decade until 2000,” he said (and he means since it opened – not just since he graduated).

Besides, it’s “a good place to be,” Hardiman said.

“That used to be our slogan,” he said. “TJ always has had good, friendly people, good friendly parents that are very supportive, kids who are supportive of each other. They’ve always been good about accepting different kinds of people. It always was a positive place.”

Retired Thomas Jefferson Principal Warren Weber, who also served as a social studies teacher, social studies Talented and Gifted coordinator, director of K-12 curriculum and director of secondary education during his 25 years with the school district, considered his tenure as principal of TJ the highlight of his career. That was because of the teachers, students and staff, he said.

“It was a chance to do a lot of things I’d never had a chance to do before,” he said. “The people who worked there at the time were really good at what they did.”

Hardiman said he is proud of the school TJ has become.

“They do a great job with the gifted students, special students – they do a good job of helping all sorts of students become successful,” he said.

Weber thinks the community will continue to move Thomas Jefferson forward.

“There’s a lot of people that have a lot of history with that school,” he said. “They like to see it succeed, so I think that’ll keep the momentum going.”

Saturday’s open house will feature tours, student entertainment, light refreshments and memorabilia. Past editions of The Monticello yearbook and The Signal newspaper will be on display. A limited number of commemorative anniversary cups will be available.

The 100-Year Celebration Committee is working on plans for a new time capsule, which will be buried in May where a storage building will soon be built, member Denise Hoag said. Items selected for the time capsule will be on display.

“We thought we could start a new one with things that have happened the last 50-ish years at the school,” she said. “We asked the students and the staff what they thought should be in there, so we came up with some things.”

The container is 12 inches long, 6 inches wide and 7.5 inches tall, Hoag said, so space is limited. Items on the list so far include a small American flag, the Council Bluffs Community School District Program of Study, a list of the people who have been inducted into the Thomas Jefferson High School Hall of Fame, a collection of newspaper articles about the school, photos of the building (including during its last renovation), some coins and a TJ T-shirt emblazoned with “100 Years” and the date.

There are no plans to crack open the original time capsule placed when the school was built, because it is inside the building’s cornerstone.

A special item on display will be a pen-and-ink sketch of the school drawn by the late Ed Barbeau (Class of 1965) for the inside of The Monticello and donated to the school by alumna Janet Brown-Lowe (Class of 1970), whose sister was editor of the yearbook that year and had the original sketch.

