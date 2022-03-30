Thomas Jefferson robotics teams win awards, high scores at national event

OK, all you rabbit fans out there: Don’t count out the Turtles!

Thomas Jefferson High School robotics team the Robo Turtles won their division in the CREATE US Open Robotics Championship – VRC High School Tournament Wednesday at the Iowa West Field House.

They were just one step short of winning the overall title, but were recognized for being a finalist.

The event has grown into one of the largest robotics tournaments in the world, according to the CREATE Foundation. This year’s high school competition includes teams from the United States, Canada and Taiwan.

The Robo Turtles team -- with juniors Abigail Franks, Athena Neville and Asa Neville (Athena’s twin brother) -- was ranked 4th overall.

Another Thomas Jefferson team, The Hive, won the Bracket Buster award for being the lowest seed to win in the first round. The Hive -- with sophomores Hunter Kennedy, Hannah Morris and Nicholas Berg -- was ranked 43rd.

Thomas Jefferson’s Full Metal Jackets -- with seniors Alysa Arthur and Alondra Cruz and sophomore Cara Ronk -- did not make the finals but outscored the other TJ teams in skills, racking up 220 points to The Hive’s 143 and the Turtles’ 140.

Techna Pawn, a local team of home-schooled students, was ranked 22nd.

Each team pairs with another team to form an alliance (for that specific match). Each team in the alliance operates its own robot and competes against another alliance that also includes two teams and two robots.

A match begins with a 15-second autonomous period, followed by a one-minute, 45-second driver-controlled period. The object of the game is to score more points than the opposing alliance by placing rings on goals, moving mobile goals to your alliance’s zone and by elevating on platforms at the end of a match.

Athena said it took about a month to build the Robo Turtles’ robot. According to the rules, it could only have eight motors and could only extend to a length of 36 inches. Their robot’s sides fold in and extend to 34 inches when unfolded, staying just inside the limit. Asa operates the robot, named Chet, at competitions.

It’s Asa’s third year in robotics and the second year for both of the girls. And while Asa is definitely interested in an engineering career -- specifically, aerospace engineering -- the girls have other plans.

“I’m interested in the medical field – maybe an anesthesiologist,” Athena said.

Abigail wants to be a teacher – maybe an English language teacher, she said.

John Mortensen -- driver for another TJ team, The Swarm, which did not qualify for the US Open -- assisted the Turtles Wednesday with scores and alliance partners. He plans to become an auto technician for the National Guard.

“I like vehicles, I like hands-on,” he said.

Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert High School robotics teams did not qualify for the event.

Some of the special awards had not been posted at deadline. If the local teams pick up any more accolades, the Nonpareil will publish those in a future edition.

