Thomas Jefferson students learn about job possibilities at career fair

Thomas Jefferson High School students got a glimpse of different options for the future during a career fair Thursday at the school.
Representatives from various fields and/or employers talked to students about careers and what it takes to get into them. Occupations represented included automotive or diesel technician, welder, architect or engineer, locomotive engineer, electrician, plumber, tech support, computer repair, manufacturing, pharmacist, pharmacy tech, childcare provider, school psychologist, physical therapist, athletic trainer, youth minister and many others.
Talking to students at the Lozier Corp. booth was Rachel Swanger, a 2021 graduate of Thomas Jefferson who is now a welder at Lozier. There are welding opportunities at a number of area companies.
“I took TradeWorks my junior year and got my (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certification,” she said. “In that class, you learn a little bit about every trade. I ended up liking welding, so I went ahead and worked on a certificate at Iowa Western Community College.”
It wasn’t love at first spark, Swanger said.
“The first time I did it, it was really kind of scary,” she said. “It’s playing with fire, essentially. After a while when you get used to it, it becomes relaxing and fun.”
At Lozier, Swanger works at a hand-weld station in an area with three robot welders, she said.
“It’s all pretty easy welding,” she said. “It’s all wire-fed.”
Swanger said she wasn’t sure how employees at Lozier would react to having a female welder in their midst, since it’s often thought of as a “man’s job.” But her co-workers were very accepting.
“We have fun, and we all work pretty well together,” she said.
Computer programmers are in high demand, according to Hannah Post, technical career navigator and marketing specialist at the AIM Institute.
“There are so many tech jobs, especially in the Omaha area, and there are not enough workers to fill the jobs,” she said.
As a result, people from outside the area are being hired, Post said.
“We want to train the people who are already here” so local residents who need a good job can learn the skills needed to get one, she said.
The AIM Institute offers online and in-person classes and says students can “learn to code in 10 weeks.” A free introductory class is offered, and scholarships are available for qualified students who continue training with AIM.
The Council Bluffs Community School District tech department oversees a substantial network, provides tech support and repairs hundreds of Chromebooks and other computers, said John Stile, chief technology officer. As many as 15,000 devices a day tap into the network.
“We actually see more see more internet use than Iowa State University,” he said.
About 6,000 to 7,000 users connect with the school district’s system through Bluffs Link, the free public Wi-Fi network built in collaboration with the City of Council Bluffs, the City of Carter Lake and Google, Stile said.
Repair work can amount to quite a bit, so the department has several staff members who spend time on it.
“On any given day, we probably have 45 to 50 breaks from student (Chromebooks),” Stile said. “At the beginning of school, we were repairing about 180 a day.”
The department looks for employees who are able to interact with other people, are good problem-solvers and care about kids, “because most of the technical stuff can be taught,” Stile said.
There is also a “huge demand” for diesel technicians, said Jackie Foster, marketing manager for Midwest Peterbilt Group and the company’s Midwest Diesel Tech Academy in Sioux City.
“Every trucking company is begging for diesel techs,” she said.
The academy offers a nine-month program that includes a 20-week paid internship at one of the group’s five dealerships, which are located in Council Bluffs, Des Moines and Sioux City in Iowa and Lincoln and Norfolk in Nebraska, Foster said.
“They’re earning money while they’re learning,” she said.
When they finish, students can find employment with Peterbilt or another company.
Diabetes Supply handles medical devices, equipment and medications for people with diabetes.
“What we do is help patients obtain these supplies so they can manage their diabetes,” said manager Chrissy Albergucci.
“You spend $3,000 a year for these devices that keep people so they can monitor their blood sugar every three minutes, and it prevents hospitalizations later on,” said Aaron Fredricks, director of pharmacy. “Insurance companies are beginning to catch on to that.”
The business employs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, medical billing specialists, pre-authorization specialists and medical benefits specialists, Albergucci said.
The job outlook in architecture-related occupations is “very strong,” according to Matt O’Reilly, director of business development at HGM Associates, which employs 53 people in Council Bluffs. Common examples are engineering, surveying, design technology and, of course, architecture.
Conductix-Wampfler, which has locations in Harlan and Omaha, designs, manufactures, installs and services “a wide range of energy and data transmission systems,” according to a brochure. Applicants need a high school diploma and skilled hands. On-the-job training is provided, according to Amber Chase from human resources.
“Any of the kids that are excelling in (the TradeWorks Academy) and are interested, that usually translates really well to our industry,” she said.
Sophomore Brandon Heaton said he appreciated the career fair.
“It’s really helping me, because there isn’t too much where I live,” he said.
Heaton said he is interested in pursuing a job as an automotive technician or diesel technician.
Zoie Belt, a junior, also liked the event. She is interested in graphic design.
Sophomore Camron Belt said he liked VR welding and is interested in the trades.
The career fair was part of a college and career week that also included a college fair, Diploma Plus One Pathways presentations, tours of Pathways program areas at Iowa Western Community College, and help with college and financial aid applications. Activities are to wrap up today with presentations on apprenticeship opportunities.