Thomas Jefferson students learn about job possibilities at career fair

At Lozier, Swanger works at a hand-weld station in an area with three robot welders, she said.

“It’s all pretty easy welding,” she said. “It’s all wire-fed.”

Swanger said she wasn’t sure how employees at Lozier would react to having a female welder in their midst, since it’s often thought of as a “man’s job.” But her co-workers were very accepting.

“We have fun, and we all work pretty well together,” she said.

Computer programmers are in high demand, according to Hannah Post, technical career navigator and marketing specialist at the AIM Institute.

“There are so many tech jobs, especially in the Omaha area, and there are not enough workers to fill the jobs,” she said.

As a result, people from outside the area are being hired, Post said.

“We want to train the people who are already here” so local residents who need a good job can learn the skills needed to get one, she said.

The AIM Institute offers online and in-person classes and says students can “learn to code in 10 weeks.” A free introductory class is offered, and scholarships are available for qualified students who continue training with AIM.