Thomas Jefferson theater students film 'Clue' at Joslyn Castle

A royally grand castle would surely be the best place to hold an extravagant dinner party — especially one involving murder and mystery.
Thomas Jefferson High School liked the idea and recorded its spring play, “Clue,” on Feb. 26 and 27 at the Joslyn Castle in Omaha.
Plans are for the edited video of the production to be available for viewing March 26-28 online, according to Matthew Eledge, Thomas Jefferson drama coach.
As many will remember from the game and/or movie of the same name, the stage is set when an unlikely group of guests are invited to a dinner party at a majestic mansion by Mr. Boddy. Thomas Jefferson’s production is based on a version of the story — one of many — where someone is attempting to blackmail all of the guests. This leads to a mysterious murder — and all of the guests are suspects. The plot goes through many twists and turns before the whole truth is revealed.
“The show is absolutely ridiculous!” Eledge said. “There’s a lot of action and goofy, campy choices, so it was so fun to watch the kids embrace that genre. They really embraced the absurdity and made some hilarious physical choices.”
“Clue” is the “perfect” play to perform at the Joslyn Castle, said Keith Hart, manager of programs.
“When we all played Clue, the board game, as kids, we all imagined someplace like this: a grand house with a library, conservatory, etc.,” he said. “It’s obviously a perfect match, because Joslyn Castle has all those rooms — and I think the students saw that when they first walked in the door.”
The Joslyn invited the T.J. group over for a free tour before the filming, Eledge said.
“So last month, the drama kids got to go on a field trip and learn all about the castle and its history,” he said. “It was an opportunity for us to learn about its rich history and to plan for the prosecution. We are incredibly grateful for all they have done for these students.”
Thomas Jefferson tapped professional videographer Nathan Gasaway to record the drama and professional photographer Ariel Panowicz to take publicity shots for the school, Eledge said.
“Both the videographer and photographer volunteered their time and talents for free,” he said.
Getting all the shooting done in two days was exhausting, Eledge said.
“We filmed nonstop from 9:30 to 4:30 both days, and we all looked like zombies by the last take,” he said. “The entire show is very bouncy and fast-paced, so we were running around like crazy. I have the most sympathy for our videographer.”
Besides the story, there was another mystery, Eledge said.
“For the past few months, we tried to figure out the blocking, but it was impossible to finalize everything,” he said. “We really couldn’t make a final decision until we were in the space and filming. I’m so impressed with the students and their ability to adapt. For each scene, we would walk through how I wanted to stage it, and then — BAM! — they’d have to perform for the camera right after.”
Their hosts from the Joslyn Castle were never far away, Eledge said.
“We always had a Joslyn staff member present, and they were so helpful and sweet,” he said. “They not only provided us with help and guidance but they were genuinely excited for our project.”
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation contributed $1,000 to help fund the production, Eledge said. The school rented most of the gorgeous costumes from the Omaha Community Playhouse.
“So many people came together to help keep the arts alive for our high school students,” he said. “This has been a challenging year, but with the help of our community and with a little bit of creativity, we were able to offer a meaningful experience that the kids will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The cast includes Colton Cumberledge (Wadsworth the butler), Rylee Sharp (Col. Mustard), Chloe Brooks (Mrs. White), Tyson Bentley (Mr. Green), Alex Fender (Ms. Scarlet), Ryan Lane (Professor Plum), Cassidy Powell (Yvette the maid), Spencer Kinney (Mr. Boddy), Gracie Clark (the cook), Alysa Arthur (motorist), Jeanette Rice (singing telegram delivery girl) and police officers Claudia Tucker, Theresa Morrison and Savannah Kuiper.
Crew members are stage manager Gabby Jobe, student tech director Jami Murray and “techies” Brandon Bowen, Brooklyn Christensen and Jack Callihan.
The performance will be livestreamed through Broadway On Demand at: broadwayondemand.com/series/mBFETzcXgU44-clue-on-stage--thomas-jefferson-high-school?channel=watch-now
Those interested should preorder their tickets and view the show anytime from March 26-28. To do this, click on the link, create an account and purchase the ticket.