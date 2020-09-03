Thomas Jefferson to celebrate homecoming next week

Thomas Jefferson High School will celebrate its homecoming next week with some, but not all, of its traditional homecoming activities.

The celebration will culminate in the school’s homecoming parade at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, followed by a football game against Sioux City North High School at 7 p.m. at Wickersham Athletic Complex.

The school will not hold its traditional bonfire, rally or dance this year because of the difficulty of social distancing at those events, said Dustin Deterding, activities director at Thomas Jefferson.

“It’s definitely going to look a little different this year, but we’re still going to find ways to celebrate,” he said.

The parade will step off from the school, proceed north on 25th Street to Avenue G, then head east on Avenue G to Wickersham. The football team will ride on a couple floats instead of a bus “so the community can see them,” Deterding said. Other student groups will also enter floats in the parade, and some local businesses will be represented.