Thomas Jefferson to celebrate homecoming next week

Thomas Jefferson High School will celebrate its homecoming next week with some, but not all, of its traditional homecoming activities.
The celebration will culminate in the school’s homecoming parade at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, followed by a football game against Sioux City North High School at 7 p.m. at Wickersham Athletic Complex.
The school will not hold its traditional bonfire, rally or dance this year because of the difficulty of social distancing at those events, said Dustin Deterding, activities director at Thomas Jefferson.
“It’s definitely going to look a little different this year, but we’re still going to find ways to celebrate,” he said.
The parade will step off from the school, proceed north on 25th Street to Avenue G, then head east on Avenue G to Wickersham. The football team will ride on a couple floats instead of a bus “so the community can see them,” Deterding said. Other student groups will also enter floats in the parade, and some local businesses will be represented.
The Thomas Jefferson High School Marching Band has ordered covers for certain instruments, like tubas, that might project players’ aerosols — microscopic droplets of moisture — that can carry the coronavirus, Deterding said. The band’s participation in the parade may depend on their timely arrival, although alternates are being investigated. The band will play at the game but will not do a halftime routine.
“With the hybrid model, it’s difficult to practice as a whole group,” he said.
The game against Sioux City North will be Thomas Jefferson’s second of the season and its home opener, Deterding said. As with other games this season, the audience for the game will be limited to guests designated by members of the football team, staff, cheerleading squad, dance team and other essential personnel.
“We are going to livestream the event on our YouTube channel so the others can enjoy it, as well,” he said.
Throughout the week, T.J. will hold theme days when students can dress up in appropriate costumes, Deterding said. Each day, students will vote on the best costume, and the winner will receive a prize. Students connecting online on a given day can submit a photo to enter the competition. Schools will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Tuesday’s theme will be tie-dye, Wednesday’s will be “Where are You (camouflage)?” and Friday will be Spirit Day, when students wear their school apparel.
