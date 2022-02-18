Thomas Jefferson's Richardson awarded QuestBridge scholarship

Mia Richardson is one of two Thomas Jefferson High School seniors who have been awarded full-ride College Match scholarships from QuestBridge for the 2022-23 school year.

The other one recipient, Kandice Myers, will be featured in a separate article in the Nonpareil. The two Thomas Jefferson students are among just six QuestBridge scholarship recipients in Iowa.

Richardson was offered a scholarship from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio.

College Match scholarships, unlike most, cover room and board, books, supplies and travel expenses, as well as tuition and fees. No student loan is needed, although arrangements may include a student contribution in the form of work study, summer work or student savings.

Richardson found out about the program from her talented and gifted teacher, Lizzy Busch, who hands out information about it every year.

“The whole process started when I was a junior,” she said. “I hadn’t really decided exactly what I’m going to do yet. All of my teachers have been really great role models.”

Richardson is interested in doing something creative and/or solving problems — perhaps in art history or theater.

Applying for a QuestBridge scholarship is a detailed process that involves writing essays, completing an application and financial aid forms, getting references and having transcripts sent. Applicants can list up to 12 colleges in order of preference from a list of 40 prestigious institutions that partner with QuestBridge, including Columbia, Duke, Princeton and Stanford Universities, along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wellesley College and Yale University, among others. They have to send admissions materials to all of the schools they list as preferences.

Richardson named 12 to maximize her chances of getting a scholarship from one of the colleges. She found out she was a finalist in November and received an offer on Dec. 15, she said. The offer was from Oberlin — which she had listed as her third choice but would have listed first or second if it weren’t for trying to guess which ones would be most likely to be interested in her, she said.

“I was really happy,” she said. “The chance to go to a college like this and not have debt when you’re done — that’s a huge deal.”

The college includes Oberlin Conservatory of Music, which is one of Richardson’s areas of interest.

“I won’t be majoring in music, but I will be able to watch performances and take private lessons,” she said.

She could also audition to play in an orchestra or chamber ensemble. The conservatory also has an opera program, which she would like to make costumes for.

At Thomas Jefferson, Richardson is the secretary of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and holds a GPA of 4.27. She is vice president of the thespian troupe and helps plan events and projects. She has been involved in drama, speech, the Quiz Bowl team and School Spirit club and plays viola in the orchestra. She has taken Advanced Placement classes in math, U.S. history, world history, literature and composition and language and composition, as well as co-curricular classes in math, science and American government.

She hasn’t visited the Oberlin campus yet but plans to go in April, she said. In the meantime, she has taken virtual tours.

Richardson is the daughter of Brian and Molly Richardson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.