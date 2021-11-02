 Skip to main content
Three newbies to join Bluffs School Board; Lewis Central Board mostly status quo
Three newbies to join Bluffs School Board; Lewis Central Board mostly status quo

110321-cbn-news-boards-p1

Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education candidate Lauren Myers awaits results inside the Pottawattamie County Courthouse on Tuesday.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Three newcomers will join the Council Bluffs School Board, and one incumbent will have to leave the Lewis Central Board.

In the Council Bluffs School Board race, which included no incumbents, Patrick Peters, Jared Tripp and Lauren Myers emerged from a five-person group to win seats on the board.

Peters, 30, a software developer at Gallup, finished in first place with 1,380 votes. Tripp, 38, a liability insurance claims professional, was next with 1,209 votes, followed by Myers, 27, a victim advocate, with 1,137 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.

Also running were Cynthia Daniels, 52, a registered nurse at CHI Health Mercy Hospital who received 1,090 votes. Robin McDaniel, 55, a contractor for Veterans Health Administration with a background in accounting, received 961 votes.

In the Lewis Central race, challenger Erin Peterson unseated incumbent Travis Houseton by just 10 votes.

Incumbents Jennifer McDaniel, 46, certified public accountant, Dorene Scheffel, 60, research resources project coordinator for the vice chancellor of research, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Robert Hendrix, 64, retired engineer and business manager; will continue on the board, garnering vote totals of 588, 538 and 517, respectively.

Peterson received 469 votes, just ahead of Houseton's 459.

Houseton, 44, a dealer at a local casino, was running for his first full term on the board after being appointed in April 2020 to finish the term of Randy Portrey, who stepped down to seek employment with the district. Peterson, 38, owns In Motion Gymnastics in Council Bluffs.

Also running were Tim Wright, 43, associate director of quality, ALI Pharmaceutical Manufacturing LLC, and Kyle Bruno, 39, project manager for a building automation company; who received 425 and 299 votes, respectively.

City, school election today
Education

City, school election today

  • Updated

The city and school board election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hear from candidates for the Council Bluffs City Council, Lewis Central School Board and Council Bluffs School Board at this link.

