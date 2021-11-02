Three newbies to join Bluffs School Board; Lewis Central Board mostly status quo

Three newcomers will join the Council Bluffs School Board, and one incumbent will have to leave the Lewis Central Board.

In the Council Bluffs School Board race, which included no incumbents, Patrick Peters, Jared Tripp and Lauren Myers emerged from a five-person group to win seats on the board.

Peters, 30, a software developer at Gallup, finished in first place with 1,380 votes. Tripp, 38, a liability insurance claims professional, was next with 1,209 votes, followed by Myers, 27, a victim advocate, with 1,137 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.

Also running were Cynthia Daniels, 52, a registered nurse at CHI Health Mercy Hospital who received 1,090 votes. Robin McDaniel, 55, a contractor for Veterans Health Administration with a background in accounting, received 961 votes.

In the Lewis Central race, challenger Erin Peterson unseated incumbent Travis Houseton by just 10 votes.