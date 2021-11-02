Three newbies to join Bluffs School Board; one Lewis Central Board incumbent unseated

On Wednesday, McDaniel seemed to be taking her defeat in stride.

"It wasn't a total loss," she said. "I had the time of my life."

McDaniel said she "definitely" plans to run again.

In the Lewis Central race, challenger Erin Peterson unseated incumbent Travis Houseton by just 10 votes.

Incumbents Jennifer McDaniel, 46, certified public accountant, Dorene Scheffel, 60, research resources project coordinator for the vice chancellor of research, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Robert Hendrix, 64, retired engineer and business manager; will continue on the board, garnering vote totals of 588, 538 and 517, respectively.

McDaniel, the top vote-getter, was glad to be re-elected.

"I truly appreciate the support of the district voters," she said. "I think Lewis Central's a great school district, and I'm excited to continue to serve its students, teachers, staff and community -- and also aid in the search for a new superintendent. I really enjoy serving on the board, and I'm looking forward to the next four years."

Peterson received 469 votes, just ahead of Houseton's 459.