Tikes can experience things in new ways at Hitchcock Nature Center

Hitchcock Nature Center offers opportunities for family fun and learning on its trails this month.

Families can take self-guided Little Tike Hikes during regular park hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sept. 14. As visitors walk along the Blazing Star Trail, they will see signs posted with suggested activities designed to help learners ages 3 to 5 experience nature in a new way.

Examples of activities that can help tikes experience nature include feeling the texture of tree bark, balancing on a log like a squirrel and jumping like a grasshopper, to name just a few, said Amy Campagna, environmental education coordinator.

Activities are posted along a 0.3 mile stretch of the trail. Once visitors reach the end of the trail, they can turn around and head back to the trailhead to complete a 0.6 mile round-trip hike.

The Blazing Star Trail is next to the popular Badger Ridge Trail. The Badger Ridge Trailhead is on the south side of the parking area of the Loess Hills Lodge. Pottawattamie County Conservation asks that visitors not park on the grass unless instructed to do so by Hitchcock Nature Center staff.

This is a self-guided event. It is free to all park users with paid park admission and is available anytime during regular park hours.