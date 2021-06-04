TJ dance coach's steps take her to Iowa Western

“I want to give as many people as possible an opportunity to be members and participate, but then have that select group that can compete,” she said.

Patterson became a dancer at a young age.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 4 or 5 years old at the studio,” she said. “When I got to TJ, I tried out for the dance team and made it, and I was always in it for four years. I never took dance that seriously when I was little, but when I got to TJ, I just fell in love with it.”

After graduating from TJ, Patterson joined the Marine Corps and served for two years. When she returned, she got a job teaching at Miss Tammy’s School of Dance in Neola. She has taught there for 11 years now and also does outreach for the studio.

“I got discharged and came home, and I started at the studio that year and choreographed for TJ,” she said.

She became the head coach at TJ in 2014 and has learned a lot about teaching, she said.

“It’s about so much more than dance,” she said. “It’s building that confidence and encouraging them as they figure out who they are and just … seeing what dance can do for them in the real world.”

