TJ Hall of Fame inductees have hit home runs in many different fields

Other community groups with which Brooks has served include the Micah House, the Bluffs Arts Council and Foundation, the SWI Educational Foundation, the Iowa Western Community College Dorms, Chanticleer Theater and the Iowa Bankers Association Marketing Committee. Brooks also chaired the Renaissance Faire of the Midlands, and he remains active in youth activities through involvement in administering social media sites that highlight positive activities of students.

He married Anne Smith, also a TJ graduate, in 1979. Anne is a teacher in the Council Bluffs Community School District. In 2015, Anne Brooks was honored as Teacher of the Year for the District. The couple has two grown daughters, Lynsi and Jillian, and six grandchildren. Both of their daughters are graduates of TJ.

Brooks is proud of his 43-plus years in the banking industry and service to the community and added that he is honored for the recognition and pleased to be a part of three generations of family that graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

Holly Wagner HoweHolly Wagner Howe is a third-generation graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Her mom, Sandy Schwartz, and all of her brothers and sister, along with her grandfather Alfred Schwartz, graduated from TJ.