TJ TradeWorks students build storage shed as Rock the Block project

TradeWorks Academy students at Thomas Jefferson High School put their skills to work last spring, building a storage shed for a Council Bluffs family.

The 12-by-14-foot structure was completed as part of Rock the Block, a shared program of The 712 Initiative and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs funded by the Iowa West Foundation, according to Turner Morgan, neighborhood coordinator for 712. Rock the Block not only involved performing rehab work on specific homes but completing smaller projects to improve the neighborhood, he said.

“This is kind of a springboard to what else can we build,” he said. “We kind of wanted to make that ripple effect — help some people around that.”

A neighbor to a family whose house was being rehabbed had a storage shed that was falling apart, and Morgan saw an opportunity to get some students involved.

“I approached (instructor Terrence McGurren) at TradeWorks about it, and he was all about it,” he said.

It was a good opportunity for the students to do something “in real life,” McGurren said.