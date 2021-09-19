TJ TradeWorks students build storage shed as Rock the Block project

TradeWorks Academy students at Thomas Jefferson High School put their skills to work last spring, building a storage shed for a Council Bluffs family.
The 12-by-14-foot structure was completed as part of Rock the Block, a shared program of The 712 Initiative and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs funded by the Iowa West Foundation, according to Turner Morgan, neighborhood coordinator for 712. Rock the Block not only involved performing rehab work on specific homes but completing smaller projects to improve the neighborhood, he said.
“This is kind of a springboard to what else can we build,” he said. “We kind of wanted to make that ripple effect — help some people around that.”
A neighbor to a family whose house was being rehabbed had a storage shed that was falling apart, and Morgan saw an opportunity to get some students involved.
“I approached (instructor Terrence McGurren) at TradeWorks about it, and he was all about it,” he said.
It was a good opportunity for the students to do something “in real life,” McGurren said.
“Every time we do something like that the kids are excited to get out and build something that will actually be used and not just be torn apart for scrap wood to build something else,” he said. “We had two different classes of 25 kids (each) work on it on and off from February to April, and I think we had it done a week before school was out.”
They built the shed outside at the school — like they would have if they had built it on site, McGurren said. They framed it up with 2-by-4s and used panel board siding and asphalt shingles on the roof. They used 4-by-4s to make skids for it to rest on — so it could slide.
“Turner got all the materials, and Menards delivered them,” he said.
This fall, Duke’s Rentals offered to donate the use of a forklift to move it, Morgan said. It was moved to the property in late August.
“We just chugged it down 10 blocks” to the home on South 23rd Street, he said.
The students who built it have since moved on to attend TradeWorks 2 at Iowa Western Community College.
McGurren and his students have now built six sheds since he started working at Thomas Jefferson in fall 2017, he said.
“We’ve got plans to build a 24-by-24 garage,” he said. “We’re still in the planning process.”
The structure will be located across the parking lot from the school and will be used to store a van, forklift and other materials and equipment, McGurren said.