 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TJHS to 'Dance Through the Decades' for homecoming
0 comments
top story

TJHS to 'Dance Through the Decades' for homecoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming parade

Cheerleaders march along 25th Street on their way to Wickersham Stadium during the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming parade ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ varsity football game against Sioux City North on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Thomas Jefferson High School will celebrate its homecoming this week with themes, a community parade, football game and dance.

The parade will start at the school at 5 p.m. Friday, and the game will follow at 7 p.m. at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

The theme for the week is “Dancing Through the Decades,” in honor of the school’s 100-year history.

The parade will travel north on 25th Street to Avenue G, then east to the stadium.

As usual, the school will have daily themes and costume contests during homecoming week, along with extra activities on some days.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday will be USA Day. In honor of our country, Sept. 11 and the recent 13 fallen soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, students are asked to wear patriotic, red, white and blue attire “from head to toe,” according to a flyer. A student dodgeball tournament will be held.

Tuesday is Teacher Day. Students are invited to dress as their favorite teacher (being careful not to insult them, in case it costs them a grade).

Wednesday is Athlete Day. Students can wear gear representing their favorite player or sports team. A student vs. staff volleyball tourney will be held.

Thursday is Decade Day. Students get to dress in style with their favorite decade (1920s, flappers; ‘50s, sock hop; ‘60s, tie dye/groovy; ‘70s, hippie; ‘80s, neon, leg warmer, spandex; or ‘90s, clueless flannel, pleather, ripped jeans. A pep rally will be held at 6 p.m.

Each day, students will vote on the best costume, and the winner will receive a prize.

The Jackets will face the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs in Friday’s game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert