TJHS to 'Dance Through the Decades' for homecoming

Thomas Jefferson High School will celebrate its homecoming this week with themes, a community parade, football game and dance.

The parade will start at the school at 5 p.m. Friday, and the game will follow at 7 p.m. at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

The theme for the week is “Dancing Through the Decades,” in honor of the school’s 100-year history.

The parade will travel north on 25th Street to Avenue G, then east to the stadium.

As usual, the school will have daily themes and costume contests during homecoming week, along with extra activities on some days.

Monday will be USA Day. In honor of our country, Sept. 11 and the recent 13 fallen soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, students are asked to wear patriotic, red, white and blue attire “from head to toe,” according to a flyer. A student dodgeball tournament will be held.

Tuesday is Teacher Day. Students are invited to dress as their favorite teacher (being careful not to insult them, in case it costs them a grade).

Wednesday is Athlete Day. Students can wear gear representing their favorite player or sports team. A student vs. staff volleyball tourney will be held.