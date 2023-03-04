Clara Teigland has excelled in the classroom, on the basketball court, on the soccer field and in several other areas, but she may soar to even greater heights in the future.

The Treynor High School senior plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a basketball scholarship and major in aeronautical engineering on her way to becoming either a pilot or an engineer.

Clara, the younger daughter of Nathan and Andrea Teigland, is a member of the National Honor Society and has a GPA of 4.1. She has been active in Junior Optimist International, a service club for youth, since her sophomore year. She has participated in basketball, soccer, track and cross country, as well as speech. She treasures her memories of playing in the state basketball tournament her sophomore year and being part of the first Treynor girls soccer team to go to state.

She has a cousin who was accepted by three military academies and attended a summer seminar at the Air Force Academy but ultimately decided to study aerospace engineering at Iowa State University, she said. He graduated in December.

The only member of her family who has served in the military is her great-grandfather, Clara said.

“He’s talked a little bit about it, but it’s not really a passed-down-in-the-family thing,” she said.

The Air Force reached out to her after she attended a basketball camp.

“I originally looked at this because I was being recruited for basketball,” she said.

But she’s been interested in flying longer than that. During her junior year, Clara shadowed a pilot and went on a 1 ½-hour flight in a small airplane.

“I got to learn some controls,” she said.

Gaining admission to the academy took about two months, Clara said. The application process included writing two essays, getting three references and having her transcripts and her ACT scores sent — and being nominated by Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Clara has made three visits to the campus — two unofficial and one official — she said.

“I really liked it,” she said. “It definitely was eye-opening to see the military life. I know that will definitely challenge me.”

It was on her most recent visit on Oct. 1 that Clara talked to the basketball staff and several players.

“I met a few of the players,” she said. “I really like them. I like the coaching staff, as well.”

Clara will head to Colorado Springs on June 19 and start her six weeks of basic training on June 29, she said. But she’s not worried about being pushed to her limits.

“Through all my sports, I’ve gotten used to being yelled at,” she said. “So I know how to take yelling, and I know it’s constructive.”

In the meantime, Clara is lifting weights and working on push-ups, pull-ups and running endurance.

In November, the basketball team will take a trip to Hawaii, she said. During summer 2024, she plans to attend the academy’s jump school, where she will make five skydiving jumps and earn her jump wings.