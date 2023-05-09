Beth Nielsen was presented a $10,000 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award during a school-wide ceremony Monday, May 8.

Nielsen is a fifth-grade teacher at Tri-Center Community Schools, according to a press release from Gren Hills Area Education Agency.

Her nomination complimented her for the atmosphere in her classroom.

“You walk in and feel like you’ve entered into a small community of its own,” it stated. “It’s a place where everyone is welcome.”

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist’s hometown of Emerson. Nielsen is the first to be recognized this year.

Honorees receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective school districts receive an award of $2,500. This year, 220 nominations were received throughout the nomination period, the press release stated.