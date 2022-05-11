Underwood teacher honored with Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Greg Bachman, a math teacher at Underwood High School, was honored with a 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award in a brief ceremony May 3 at the school, according to a press release from Green Hills Area Education Agency.

This year, over 180 nominations were received throughout the nomination period. Kirk Hughes, Bachman’s nominator and Underwood High School counselor, described Bachman as the epitome of excellence, noting his innovation in the classroom and relationships with his students.

"Mr. Bachman’s approach is one where students feel welcome,” he said. “Mr. Bachman gets to know the students personally and makes connections with each student. He makes them feel they are an important member of his class."

Underwood High School Principal Matt McDonough was glad one of the school’s teachers was recognized.

“We have a staff full of incredible teachers and educators,” he said. “It's nice that we get to honor one here today."

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation provides the award annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. A panel of judges selects four winners — two elementary and two secondary teachers. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective school districts receive an award of $2,500.

Since 2008, 48 educators have been honored, and a total of $500,000 has been awarded by the foundation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.