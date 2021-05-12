Underwood teacher receives Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schreiber was nominated for the award by middle and high school counselor Kirk Hughes and his wife, Emily. They have two children attending Underwood Elementary — Jackson, fifth grade; and Riley, third grade.

“Both our kids have loved her,” Kirk Hughes said. “They both had her in school. She’s so positive, and I feel like she includes everybody.

“Our kids have grown under her – not only academically but as human beings,” he said.

Schreiber said she has wanted to be a teacher since she was 5 years old.

“I just always knew,” she said. “I just like kids.”

Schreiber said no one in her family taught, and she didn’t know if growing up with five brothers and sisters influenced her decision. She and Ken have three adult children — but she never had any of them in class. However, their middle daughter did become a teacher and currently teaches math at Omaha North High School.

Schreiber received $10,000 from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation to use as she pleases, and Underwood Community School District received $2,500.