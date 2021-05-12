Underwood teacher receives Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

An Underwood Elementary School teacher was honored with a Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award during a brief ceremony Tuesday morning in front of the school.
Patricia Schreiber, who teaches third grade, has taught at Underwood for 42 years — first special education, then kindergarten, then third grade, she said.
Superintendent Ed Hawks, speaking before the ceremony, said Schreiber had taught kindergarten and third grade since he had been at Underwood Community Schools.
“She’s done a good job at both,” he said.
Schreiber was chosen from more than 200 nominees to receive the award, said Lolli Haws, chief administrator at Green Hills Area Education Agency, which administers the selection process.
“This teacher is said to be the most positive teacher some people have ever met,” she said. “Do you think she deserves this award?”
Students from the school, assembled in the parking lot for the ceremony, yelled their approval.
Schreiber’s husband, Ken, athletic director at St. Albert Catholic School, gave brief remarks during the event.
“I told her years ago she was a rock star as a teacher,” he said. “Do you agree?”
The students cheered wildly.
Schreiber was nominated for the award by middle and high school counselor Kirk Hughes and his wife, Emily. They have two children attending Underwood Elementary — Jackson, fifth grade; and Riley, third grade.
“Both our kids have loved her,” Kirk Hughes said. “They both had her in school. She’s so positive, and I feel like she includes everybody.
“Our kids have grown under her – not only academically but as human beings,” he said.
Schreiber said she has wanted to be a teacher since she was 5 years old.
“I just always knew,” she said. “I just like kids.”
Schreiber said no one in her family taught, and she didn’t know if growing up with five brothers and sisters influenced her decision. She and Ken have three adult children — but she never had any of them in class. However, their middle daughter did become a teacher and currently teaches math at Omaha North High School.
Schreiber received $10,000 from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation to use as she pleases, and Underwood Community School District received $2,500.
Schreiber is one of four area teachers — two elementary and two secondary — who will receive Lakin awards during this, the program’s 13th year. Nominees must teach at non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. The winners are selected by a panel of five judges, who separately review nomination materials stripped of the identities of the nominee, school and other identifying information, said Jennifer Green, a representative of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. They use a point system to determine the winner.
The awards are presented to each teacher at the school where they work, who do not know they have won until the ceremony.
Last Thursday, the first award was presented to Jane Leick, science teacher at Treynor High School.
“Mrs. Leick is an outstanding teacher who offers our students a great educational experience,” Principal Jacob Hedger said. “She challenges students to learn, grow and excel. Beyond that, Mrs. Leick genuinely cares about her students. She is a great representative for Treynor.”