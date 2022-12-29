University of Nebraska confers 1,288 degrees during December graduation

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16. Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremonies.

Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s):

Council Bluffs — Kaylee Brown, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Ava Colleen Feller, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; and Adam Patrick Nebelsick, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Neola — Olivia Maassen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.

For the full list of December graduates, visit go.unl.edu/grads-dec22.