University presidents report falling enrollment as they ask Iowa lawmakers for more state support

That, according to all three of the university heads, is where the Legislature can help.

The Board of Regents is asking lawmakers to restore the $8 million they cut last summer and to boost general education funding by another $18 million — $7 million each for the UI and ISU and $4 million for UNI. The universities said they’re doing their part to find efficiencies.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing a $15 million increase for the coming fiscal year and a $30 million increase in fiscal 2023.

TUITION INCREASES

The UI and ISU are planning to raise tuition in the fall, following a five-year increase model — with rate hikes dependent on legislative support, tying together the universities’ two largest funding streams.

“What’s been happening is we have the lowest tuition among most of our peer groups, and we’ve gotten defunded, de-appropriated by you,” Harreld said. “I’m not complaining. It’s just the facts. You’ve had a lot of other pressures on you.

“But the net of those two independently has been really the reason why we’re so efficient,” he said. “It’s why we’re winning awards for administrative efficiency. We’ve had to get quite creative. … But we’re kind of at the end of that rope.”