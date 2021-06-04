 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNMC releases spring 2021 Dean's List
0 comments

UNMC releases spring 2021 Dean's List

{{featured_button_text}}
Education graphic
Metro Creative Connection

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Council Bluffs -- Kailey Fricke-Ruis, Taylor Hunter, Kaitlyn Pearce

College of Allied Health Professions

Council Bluffs -- Briggs Bowen, Mary Harrill

Missouri Valley -- Sydney Austin

Underwood -- Lauren Shapcott

College of Pharmacy

Walnut -- Minden Huntrods

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these Galapagos Islands volcanoes hiding explosive magma?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert