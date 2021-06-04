UNMC releases spring 2021 Dean's List

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Council Bluffs -- Kailey Fricke-Ruis, Taylor Hunter, Kaitlyn Pearce
College of Allied Health Professions
Council Bluffs -- Briggs Bowen, Mary Harrill
Missouri Valley -- Sydney Austin
Underwood -- Lauren Shapcott
College of Pharmacy
Walnut -- Minden Huntrods
