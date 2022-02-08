Used ISD furniture will help refugees furnish their new homes in the U.S.

Furniture that made the Iowa School for the Deaf dormitories seem a little more like home for more than 25 years will soon help families evacuated from Afghanistan make new homes in this country.

Thanks to grants and private donations to the Iowa School for the Deaf Foundation and some state funds, ISD was able to purchase all new furniture for its dorms, which arrived in December and January, according to the school.

To make room for the new, ISD facilities manager Scott Mauch mustered crews that moved the old furniture into three shipping containers ISD had rented for a renovation at the high school. Each container is 40 feet long.

“We were hoping to find another use for the furniture instead of going through the state auction system,” Mauch said in a press release. “When we learned families in Omaha needed the beds, it was satisfying to know we could provide something for our community, because it has always been so supportive of us.”

Iowa State University, which acted as a purchasing agent, connected ISD with the Iowa Waste Exchange and, through that organization, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs became involved. Habitat connected with Restoring Dignity, which is working with 900 Afghan evacuees expected to enter the United States. The Furniture Project is helping with arrangements, and the Refugee Empowerment Center will distribute goods to the families.

All the partnerships helped ISD and Habitat put together their own supply chain.

“Twin-size beds are really needed, so it was perfect timing,” said David Klitz, ReStore director for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.

So Klitz and Trudy Patzner, retail sales associate at the ReStore, have been moving furniture -- one truckload at a time.

“A total of 41 bed frames are going to The Furniture Project for Afghan refugees or anyone else who qualifies for their services,” he said.

The rest of the furniture -- dressers, wardrobes and lounge chairs and couches -- will be sold at the Council Bluffs ReStore and others throughout the Metro, Klitz said.

Finding places for the furniture “helps keep materials from the landfill and expands our store inventory,” he said. “The proceeds will help us with our programming.”

