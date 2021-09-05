Vendor fair at school kickoff raises $16k for Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s annual Vendor Fair raised $16,000 to support its programs for schools.
The event was held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs School District’s Back to School Celebration on Aug. 20 at the Mid-America Center.
Forty-seven vendors participated, making it the foundation’s largest vendor fair ever, according to a press release from the organization. Vendors included nonprofits and community resources, banks and local businesses. The fair was sponsored by First Student, which the district contracts with for busing.
The Back to School Celebration, held annually on the last weekday before the school year begins, is a pep rally for school district employees. Staff members from each school or department cheer as their team is announced.
This year’s event featured the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard, Thomas Jefferson High School’s Monticello’s Regiment, Abraham Lincoln High School’s Marching Lynx and a keynote address by Superintendent Vickie Murillo. District personnel also took a quick look back at the 2020-21 school year and honored employees of the year, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
Proceeds from the event support the mission of the foundation — to provide financial resources and support to benefit the children, families and staff of Council Bluffs Community School District. This year’s funds will go toward the Area of Greatest Need Fund and programs such as Classroom Grants, students in need of assistance, Diploma + 1 Pathways and others.
“First Student was proud to partner with the Council Bluffs Community School District and the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation on such an important event,” said First Student location manager Ben Porath in the foundation’s press release. “We recognize the opportunity we have to positively impact the community we serve extends beyond the school bus. We are pleased that so many students, families and school staff will benefit from this year’s Back to School Celebration and Vendor Fair.”
“The Back to School Celebration and Vendor Fair is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to show their support for Council Bluffs Community School District staff members,” said Bridgette Watson, director of development for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. “After the event was canceled last year due to COVID, it was wonderful to see so many people back together supporting our staff.”
“We are grateful that the foundation sponsors the fair prior to the event,” Ostrowski said. “It is wonderful to have so many community organizations and partners show their support of our school district staff members.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation at 712-322-8800.