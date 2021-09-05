Vendor fair at school kickoff raises $16k for Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s annual Vendor Fair raised $16,000 to support its programs for schools.

The event was held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs School District’s Back to School Celebration on Aug. 20 at the Mid-America Center.

Forty-seven vendors participated, making it the foundation’s largest vendor fair ever, according to a press release from the organization. Vendors included nonprofits and community resources, banks and local businesses. The fair was sponsored by First Student, which the district contracts with for busing.

The Back to School Celebration, held annually on the last weekday before the school year begins, is a pep rally for school district employees. Staff members from each school or department cheer as their team is announced.

This year’s event featured the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard, Thomas Jefferson High School’s Monticello’s Regiment, Abraham Lincoln High School’s Marching Lynx and a keynote address by Superintendent Vickie Murillo. District personnel also took a quick look back at the 2020-21 school year and honored employees of the year, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.