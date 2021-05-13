Veteran teacher ready to retire for second time

“I’ve always worked with kids in one way or another,” she said.

When Spangenberg retired from Lewis Central, she didn’t really have any “big plans,” she said. That led to an invitation she wouldn’t turn down.

“I didn’t live very far from (Heartland Elementary Principal) Justin Steinmetz, and he asked if I wanted to teach at Heartland,” she said.

There, she has worked with students from preschool through ninth grade on reading and math, usually in small groups. She has also found time to volunteer at the Historic General Dodge House and the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College.

Heartland plans to honor Spangenberg during its end-of-the-year awards ceremony Wednesday, Gray said.

“What a blessing she has been to countless students over the years, but especially to the HCS family the past five years!” he said.

Despite being a proud Minnesotan (who still has a bit of an accent) and a resident and educator in Iowa for the past several decades, Spangenberg plans to move to North Carolina in the near future to be closer to two of her three grandchildren, currently in first and fifth grades.

“This is a big move for me,” she said. “I’m a Midwestern girl.”