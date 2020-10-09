Veterans conference to be held virtually this year

Home Base Iowa, in partnership with the Iowa Academic Council on Education, will hold the 11th annual Iowa Statewide Veterans Conference virtually this year.

The conference will be webcast via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, according to a press release from Home Base Iowa.

This year’s event has the theme “Our Vision Forward: Engaging all of Iowa” and will focus on businesses, communities and institutions of higher education. The conference is intended to increase synergy and collaboration across Iowa in support of the state’s veterans, military personnel and family members, the press release stated.

“Working together, we can make Iowa the state of first choice for veterans, transitioning military personnel and their families,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in the release. “This conference will focus on creating new ways to recruit veterans to Iowa, as well as develop more awareness of the benefits to hiring veterans, regardless of the industry.”