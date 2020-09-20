Virtual open house to offer information on applying to service academies

“Earning an appointment to any one of our military academies is a huge honor,” she said. “Our U.S. senators and representatives are looking to nominate Iowa’s best and brightest, because academy graduates go on to serve as military officers. As officers, they will be making important decisions about the safety of our country and their troops.

“Because an appointment to a military academy covers 100% of the tuition, room and board and medical and dental costs, it is worth well over $100,000,” Bode-Steinke said. “Of course, in return, each graduate must serve for that branch of the military for several years. For that reason, it is important that a student’s life goals match those of the academy and vice versa.”

Those interested can connect via Zoom at https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/j/96404958072 or by calling in at 1-312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID 964 0495 8072.

Every year, Grassley and Ernst each select 10 individuals to nominate to the Military, Air Force, Naval and Merchant Marine academies. For more information on Grassley’s nomination application, go to Grassley.senate.gov/students/academy-nominations. To seek a nomination from Grassley, applicants must download and complete an application at Grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020%20Academy%Application_0.pdf.

For Iowans seeking to attend an academy in 2021, the deadline to complete and submit Grassley’s and Ernst’s application is Oct. 16, 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.