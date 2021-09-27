Vote on Madison Campus sale expected Tuesday

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education will vote Tuesday night on whether to sell the Madison Campus for $3 million.

The vote will come during the board’s regular business meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center at the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 1600.

The price being considered is almost $1 million less than the listing price of $3.9 million advertised by Heartland Properties, which has been marketing the property. The prospective buyer is CP Holdings Inc.

During the board’s last meeting on Sept. 14, Heartland partners John Jerkovich and Jason James said they had received an offer on the Madison Campus but could not reveal the amount or the interested party.

District officials had discussed the possibilities of using the building to house Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, the Educational Service Center, meeting and training space and/or the district’s operations center and warehouse but had also mentioned several expenses that would be incurred, including renovation to repurpose it, maintenance, utilities and, within 10 years, the installation of a new roof and repair of pavement.