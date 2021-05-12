Wenninghoff Memorial Scholarship winners

Seven Underwood High School seniors received Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial Scholarships Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Seven Underwood High School seniors received Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial Scholarships Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Several students from Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Community School Districts earned honors in this year’s National History Day in Iowa co…
After a year unlike any other, Iowa Western Community College will have yet another virtual commencement ceremony.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a couple of technology-related expenditures during its regular meeting…
The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department has partnered with Council Bluffs Community Schools to provide an opportunity for students t…
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a salary agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association during…
St. Albert Catholic School has chosen Stephen Eubanks to be its new secondary principal, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines announced Friday. …
CareerEdVantage Southwest Iowa of Council Bluffs, part of Avenue Scholars Iowa, and Owen Industries of Carter Lake have been awarded state gra…
The Wilson Middle School renovation is nearing the home stretch.
Lewis Central Community School District students had a setback after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a school closure last spring. However, the…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.