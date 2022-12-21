Williams set to leave Iowa Western Board of Trustees to move to Georgia

Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees is losing one of its trusty members.

Scott Williams, District 6 representative on the board, is resigning as of Jan. 1.

Williams has accepted a job in Savannah, Georgia with an international packaging company. The move will put him closer to some of his family members.

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney spoke highly of Williams.

“Scott’s done an amazing job,” he said. “It was nice to have him on the board. He definitely will be missed.”

Williams was elected to a two-year term in 2019 to finish the unexpired term of Kathy Rieger, who stepped down in order to move. He was re-elected in 2021.

Williams, who represented the western side of Council Bluffs, said navigating the pandemic was perhaps the college’s biggest accomplishments during his service on the board.

“The president and his team dedicated themselves to providing a safe learning environment for every student and staff member as a priority, while also providing continued learning opportunities and student experiences,” he said. “While our athletic programs have had tremendous success, our student leaders have had unparalleled success at the national and regional level for achievements in their chosen field of study.”

Williams said he believes the college has strong leadership.

“The board and their relationship with Dr. Kinney and his leadership team is extremely strong, and there is an open exchange of ideas and feedback on every issue that impacts the school and our communities that Iowa Western represents,” he said.

“Iowa Western is one of the most valuable assets in southwest Iowa,” Williams said. “Serving as trustee was a great honor, and there was never a dull moment. The greatest reward I can remember was sitting on the stage for the graduations I participated in and seeing the faces of the graduates and hearing the roars and cheers of pride from their families in the crowd. I will always be proud to be associated with the institution and will be a Reiver wherever my travels may take me.”