Wilson Middle School renovation project 'on schedule'

Buses will use the curved driveway on the west side of the facility, while parents will continue to use the driveway on the south side of the building next to the parking lot.

Interior work includes knocking down some walls and building some new ones, Meyer said. The art room is being moved from the north side to the south side.

“It’s kind of like you take it all apart and put it back together,” he said.

To help keep workers safe during construction three or four temporary handwashing stations have been installed, Eberhardt said.

As it was at Kirn, the auditorium will be converted to the bandroom. The rest of the music department will be reconfigured and a new vocal music room created. The school’s small gym will double as a cafeteria and auditorium, with pull-out bleachers with seatbacks, fold-up tables and a movable stage. Acoustical panels and baffles with help keep the noise in check. The bleachers will seat about 400, and there will be room to set up about 200 chairs on the floor.

Each grade will have its own area but will share classrooms in the middle of the building, which will be used for elective classes. Each grade will also have a learning commons area with more casual seating, books and technology.