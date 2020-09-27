Wilson Middle School renovation project 'on schedule'

The future is in the making at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs as workers proceed with renovation of the 153,000-square-foot building.
Work began in June under general contractor Lund-Ross Constructors and is expected to wrap up in July 2021. The cost is expected to be a little more than $15 million, with funding coming from a $37 million bond issue approved by voters on Sept. 11, 2018 for renovation of both Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools and temporary attendance site the Madison Campus.
Wilson students are spending the 2020-21 school year at the Madison Campus.
The project is “on schedule,” according to Darrel Meyer, project manager for Council Bluffs Community School District.
“I think it looks great,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during a tour Wednesday. “I think we’re in really good shape, and the work looks good.”
An additional 28,000 square feet are to be added to Wilson as part of the project, Meyer said. That includes a new entryway with atrium, safety vestibule, lobby and offices. There will also be addition to the kitchen area provide more space for loading and food storage.
The old office area will be converted to classrooms, said Carter Eberhardt, project manager.
Steel is up for the front addition, and cement blocks have been set for an expansion of the south entrance. Inside, much of the ductwork and piping have been done, and the south wing is almost ready to paint, Meyer said.
Buses will use the curved driveway on the west side of the facility, while parents will continue to use the driveway on the south side of the building next to the parking lot.
Interior work includes knocking down some walls and building some new ones, Meyer said. The art room is being moved from the north side to the south side.
“It’s kind of like you take it all apart and put it back together,” he said.
To help keep workers safe during construction three or four temporary handwashing stations have been installed, Eberhardt said.
As it was at Kirn, the auditorium will be converted to the bandroom. The rest of the music department will be reconfigured and a new vocal music room created. The school’s small gym will double as a cafeteria and auditorium, with pull-out bleachers with seatbacks, fold-up tables and a movable stage. Acoustical panels and baffles with help keep the noise in check. The bleachers will seat about 400, and there will be room to set up about 200 chairs on the floor.
Each grade will have its own area but will share classrooms in the middle of the building, which will be used for elective classes. Each grade will also have a learning commons area with more casual seating, books and technology.
Restrooms and locker rooms will be in the same locations but with new fixtures and some with remodeling, Meyer said.
Although lights had been converted to LED – many by switching to LED bulbs – most are being replaced with fixtures designed for LED light.
Surprises encountered include problems with the main electrical feed, pavement deterioration in the south parking lot and drainage problems in the parking lots, Meyer said during the board of education meeting Tuesday.
“To really do it right, we need to put a drainage system in for the lot,” he said.
The roof needs to be replaced, but part of it can be done during the renovation and the rest in a few years, Murillo said.
Because the school is all on one level, the roof covers about 3.5 acres.
Meyer meets every two weeks with the contractor, along with Travis Martin, director of facilities, maintenance and custodial services; and John Stile, chief technology officer, Murillo said.
