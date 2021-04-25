Wilson renovation building momentum

The band room, now located in the old auditorium, has flexible seating on the risers to allow for adjustments. A small storage area has been added at the front of the room.

While the band room is just to the left of the main south entrance, the vocal music and orchestra rooms are to the right.

The wrestling room has an overhead door with glass panels to create visibility. The small gym now has a large storage room at one end for athletic equipment and a portable stage, since it will also serve as a venue for performances and presentations.

Fold-out bleachers with seatbacks will be installed by one wall, and fold-up tables will be used to turn the gym into a cafeteria each day. Basketball goals in the main gym will be replaced, Meyer said.

“As a person that went to Wilson, I’m really happy for students, families and staff to be able to use this newly renovated building” once it is finished, LaFerla said. Board Vice President David Coziahr and board members Troy Arthur and John Minshall also attended Wilson.

An addition has been built on to the northeast corner of the building that will provide additional space for loading and food storage.