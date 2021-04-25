Wilson renovation building momentum

The Wilson Middle School renovation is nearing the home stretch.
Work on the 153,000-square-foot building began in June of 2020 under general contractor Lund-Ross Constructors and is scheduled to be substantially complete by July 9. Teachers and staff will move back into the building from the Madison Campus in early August, and students will attend classes in their home building again this fall.
The renovation is on schedule, if not a little ahead. Carter Eberhardt, project manager for Lund-Ross, said he would like to have it substantially complete by July 1.
The project, originally bid at a little over $15 million, will end up at about $15.7 million, since replacement of the pavement and drainage system for the south parking lot were added.
The school’s front entrance and towering atrium are mostly done, with the new 28,000-square-foot addition and offices in place. The offices are to the left as you enter the lobby, with the counselors’ offices behind. Floor coverings, painting and some of the mechanical work remain to be finished.
“I can see a lot of good progress,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during a tour of the building Wednesday with members of the Board of Education, other school district officials and representatives from the contractor.
“I am just really glad to see it all coming together,” said Chris LaFerla, president of the Board of Education. “Our kids deserve to have schools they can be proud of.”
The safety vestibule will be finished and a new security system installed so guests have to be buzzed into the office, signed in and buzzed into the rest of the building. There will be a separate entrance for students with special needs.
Two skylights welcome visitors as they enter the main hallway, where the ceiling drops down to its normal level. There are also two skylights in the learning commons in each grade’s pod. Since some learning commons lack exterior walls and windows, the natural light from the skylights will be good to have, board member Jill Shudak said.
The learning commons areas will also have books, casual seating and a flat-screen monitor, among other things.
“The learning environment is going to center around collaboration,” Murillo said. “We’re allowing some flexible seating and really allowing them to take the learning to the next level.”
Each grade’s learning commons has a different color scheme, with one mostly teal, one blue and one green.
“At Kirn, we had one color for each grade level, but here we have one dominant color but we have some other colors, too,” Murillo said. “These feel like really big commons areas.”
All classrooms will be carpeted, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager for the school district. Exceptions will be the art room, kiln room and science lab.
The band room, now located in the old auditorium, has flexible seating on the risers to allow for adjustments. A small storage area has been added at the front of the room.
While the band room is just to the left of the main south entrance, the vocal music and orchestra rooms are to the right.
The wrestling room has an overhead door with glass panels to create visibility. The small gym now has a large storage room at one end for athletic equipment and a portable stage, since it will also serve as a venue for performances and presentations.
Fold-out bleachers with seatbacks will be installed by one wall, and fold-up tables will be used to turn the gym into a cafeteria each day. Basketball goals in the main gym will be replaced, Meyer said.
“As a person that went to Wilson, I’m really happy for students, families and staff to be able to use this newly renovated building” once it is finished, LaFerla said. Board Vice President David Coziahr and board members Troy Arthur and John Minshall also attended Wilson.
An addition has been built on to the northeast corner of the building that will provide additional space for loading and food storage.
Buses will drop off and pick up students in the curved driveway in front of the main entrance, and parents will continue to use the driveway on the south side of the building next to the parking lot.