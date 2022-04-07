Wilson teams compete in CREATE US Open Robotics Championship

Two Wilson Middle School robotics teams competed this week at the CREATE US Open Robotics Championship at at the Iowa West Field House.

The two-week event, which includes elementary, middle school, high school and open-class competition, was cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic, according to Jim Schulte, president of the board of directors of the Competitive Robotics Enhancing and Advancing Technology Education Foundation, which sponsors the competition.

Junior Jackets team 2501V The Killer Vees — with eighth-graders Alan Arthur, Tom Harmon, Samuel Nichols and Bryce Whitsel — finished at No. 31 and won a Judges Award.

In addition, team member Bryce was named Most Valuable Teammate for being helpful and positive. Bryce helped set up most of the fields, according to teammate Tom Harmon.

“He’s always helping out wherever he can,” he said.

He also let another team member operate the robot during matches, Tom said.

The other team, 2501W The Hive 2.5 — with sixth-grader Alex Large, eighth-grader Kaeleb Myers and seventh-grader Ashleigh Ronk — also competed and finished at No. 37. Both teams narrowly missed qualifying for the finals and competed in the consolation tournament.

Junior Jackets Robotics is a program of Jackets Robotics, a nonprofit organization set up for school robotics teams, said Troy Arthur, a volunteer.

“We do not charge any kids to be in our group,” he said. “None of our coaches get paid, and we spend over 300 hours a year with these kids.”

Middle school teams at the championship competed in the VEX IQ Challenge Pitching In, which is played on a 6-by-8-foot field. Teams try to shoot balls into a raised bin for six points each or a field-level enclosure for two points each. They can also earn points by clearing all the balls out of their corral and getting their robot to hang from a crossbar.

Each match starts with robots autonomously performing pre-programmed tasks for points in 60 seconds. Then, a team member operates the robot and tries to score as many points as possible in another 60-second span.

Robots had to be built according to certain guidelines, said Christy Arthur, one of the coaches. They could be no more than 19 by 15 inches, have no more than eight motors and needed to have vision and color sensors.

Designing, building and testing the robot was a learning process, Killer Vees member Tom said.

“At the beginning, we were learning a lot of things, because the balls can be very unpredictable,” he said.

The team’s robot has flywheels that feed balls through two wheels with rubber surfaces that shoot them through the air. The wheels were carefully positioned for the size of the balls.

But balls used to test and practice with the robot eventually get smaller and squishier, so they had to move the shooter spools closer together, Tom said. At competitions, new balls are used that are harder and shoot farther. Testing with new balls showed they would have overshot the targets on the fields.

“We had to slow down our velocity (by adjusting the motors),” he said.

The Killer Vees and The Hive 2.5 are among many local teams that qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship May 5-10 in Dallas. They plan to do more technical work before competing there.

“We’ll probably rebuild,” Kaeleb said of The Hive 2.5. “We want to build a catapult one, because they work better.”

The Killer Vees have already built another robot with a catapult but don’t have it programmed or tested yet, Alan said.

“We figured out that, as the year goes on, the balls are going to get squishy and (the flywheel robot) is not going to work as well,” he said. “So we’ll have a catapult and it’ll work just as well.”

Robotics encourages students to develop an interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Several students said they are interested in pursuing a technical field.

“I’m going to be an engineer,” said Kaeleb.

Ashleigh said she will also probably go into some kind of engineering. The other students said they would probably consider a technical field.

Schulte said there were 700 teams that competed in the last championship three years ago. There were about half that many this year.

“We purposely cut that back,” he said. “We didn’t know how many volunteers would come back. We had to make financial decisions a long time ago, so based on CDC guidelines, based on state and regional guidelines, we have an optional mask policy.”

That might have been mandatory if there had been a spike just before the event, Schulte said.

“We could have doubled the high school teams, we could have doubled the middle school teams,” he said. “We probably could have had 700 again.”

While the event three years ago attracted many teams from other countries, this year there were a few from Canada, one from Kazakhstan and the rest from the U.S., Schulte said.

“We had a team from United Kingdom that didn’t come, we had a team from Taiwan that didn’t come,” he said. “Travel was just too difficult.”

Junior Jackets Robotics will hold a spaghetti supper from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 23 to raise money for the teams’ trip to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

