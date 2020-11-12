Younger Kinney chosen to follow in his father's footsteps at Iowa Western

Iowa Western Community College has found a new president, and it’s one the current leader knows very well.
Dr. Daniel Kinney, president of Iowa Central Community College and son of Iowa Western President Dan Kinney, has been offered his dad’s job and accepted, according to Brent Siegrist, president of the college’s board of trustees and chairman of the Presidential Search Committee. The younger Kinney will begin the position sometime in January, pending final negotiations.
“We felt really good about the finalists,” Siegrist said. “He has 11 years of presidential experience, and that was very important to us.”
The board liked his collaborative leadership style, his familiarity with the Iowa community college system, his other experience, his communication skills and his references, Siegrist said. Besides a virtual interview as a semifinalist, Kinney had a 90-minute in-person interview with the board, led a public forum on campus and visited with the board over dinner.
“Before he became president, he was vice president of admission and enrollment, which is very important in community college management,” Siegrist said. “You just add up all those things, and he rose to the top.”
While some people may have questioned hiring the current president’s son, Siegrist believes the younger Kinney will prove himself worthy.
“I have complete confidence that the next few years will show we made the right decision,” he said.
The senior Dan Kinney was happy with the news.
“I’m real excited about it,” he said. “I think they got a good person.”
President Kinney said he is looking forward to having his son’s family in the same city, but doesn’t expect to give his son much advice on the job.
“He’s his own person,” he said. “Unless he calls, I’ll probably stay out of it.”
After a national search resulted in 77 applications, the Presidential Search Committee chose 11 semifinalists, one of whom accepted another job before advancing further in the process. The board conducted virtual interviews with the other 10 and chose three finalists. Each of them spent a day at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus and went through the same process.
Kinney earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, a Bachelor of Business Administration Management from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence and a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He served in the Kansas National Guard for 17 years, including an 11-month deployment in Iraq. He worked as assistant director of admissions at University of Kansas, admissions director at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas, vice president of student services at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff and, since 2009, president of Iowa Central community College.
Siegrist is happy the long search is over -- and that there was so much talent to choose from.
“I would also like to extend my appreciation to the entire college community for your participation at the recent presidential forums,” Siegrist said. “Everyone’s input was reviewed and greatly valued by the board, and the collaborative and concerted work truly enriched the search process. I would also like to express my appreciation to the Presidential Search Committee for their time, dedication and thoughtful work on behalf of Iowa Western Community College.”
