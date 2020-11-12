Younger Kinney chosen to follow in his father's footsteps at Iowa Western

“I have complete confidence that the next few years will show we made the right decision,” he said.

The senior Dan Kinney was happy with the news.

“I’m real excited about it,” he said. “I think they got a good person.”

President Kinney said he is looking forward to having his son’s family in the same city, but doesn’t expect to give his son much advice on the job.

“He’s his own person,” he said. “Unless he calls, I’ll probably stay out of it.”

After a national search resulted in 77 applications, the Presidential Search Committee chose 11 semifinalists, one of whom accepted another job before advancing further in the process. The board conducted virtual interviews with the other 10 and chose three finalists. Each of them spent a day at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus and went through the same process.