ELECTION 2022: Follow along for results from today's midterms in Pottawattamie County

8:20 p.m. — Many of the Democratic Party's candidates were in the lead with the first wave of local vote tallies.

Absentee ballots made up the first wave of results released.

Earlier in the day, Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser said about 6,500 people had voted early so far, about 40% of the 16,000 early voters in the last midterm election.

Houser cited changes in early voting rules as one reason for the decline.

He also said that both parties have sent out ballot request forms in years past, but only the Democratic Party did this year. Republican messaging across the county has been to vote in person today, Houser said.

Jeff Shudak, the lone Democrat running for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, currently leads with 31% of votes, followed by Republican Susan Miller, incumbent Scott Belt (R) and Jeff Jorgensen (R.)

Incumbent Matt Windschitl (R) is leading Iowa House District 15 with 62% of votes. His opponent, Libertarian Robert Fairchild, has 588 votes.

District 16's David Sieck (R) is unopposed, garnering 96% of absentee votes. There have been 15 write-ins.

Brent Siegrist (R), House District 19 incumbent, is trailing challenger Elizabeth Christensen (D), who has just over 60% of early votes. Siegrist has served as Speaker of the House for the past 10 years.

Democrat Josh Turek leads the House District 20 race. He is competing with Republican Sarah Abdouch.

8:14 p.m. — Absentee ballot tallies should be released soon, according to Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser.

A few precincts still have long lines, he said, including in Crescent. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

8 p.m. – The polls have closed and the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office is expected to begin releasing numbers shortly.