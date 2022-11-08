 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
ELECTION 2022: Follow along with updates about today's midterms in Pottawattamie County

  • Updated
  • 0

The staff of The Daily Nonpareil will provide updates throughout Election Day, including sharing results this evening.

Have a tip or question for us? Email rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com or david.golbitz@nonpareilonline.com

10:45 a.m. — Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser said about 6,500 people had voted early so far, about 40% of the 16,000 early voters in the last midterm election.

"Early voting numbers are down significantly compared with the previous midterm election, in 2018," according to today's story from the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

Houser cited changes to the rules for early voting as one reason for the decline.

"Among new changes to state elections laws passed by statehouse Republicans was a significant reduction in the amount of time Iowans can vote," the Gazette's story said. "Over two separate elections law changes, Iowa’s early voting window was reduced from 40 days to 19. And Iowans have less time to request an absentee ballot, to have that ballot mailed to them and to return it in time to be counted."

Houser also said that both parties have sent out ballot request forms in years past, but only the Democratic Party did this year.

Republican messaging across the county has been to vote in person today, Houser said.

"Absentee ballots submitted by registered Republicans are down 41% from 2018, and absentee ballots submitted by registered Democrats are down 21% from 2018, according to Iowa Secretary of State figures," according to the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

9:20 a.m. — At Citylight Church, there was a steady stream of voters coming in to cast their ballots. So far, 106 had voted at that polling site.

Poll workers were optimistic that there would be a good turnout over the course of the day.

7 a.m. — Voting is underway in Pottawattamie County.

The polls will be open through 8 p.m. Voters should note that closing time is an hour earlier than in previous general elections, the result of a new state law.

You can find your polling place on the website of the Iowa Secretary of State, the state’s top elections official, at sos.iowa.gov.

Voter ID will be required on Election Day. Voters going to the polls on Election Day will be required to provide ID in order to cast a regular ballot.

The Daily Nonpareil's 2022 Election Guide

Find stories here on local and state candidates for seats impacting voters in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. This will be continuously updated this week.

Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins
featured top story

Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins

  • Caleb McCullough
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices and county o…

Housing is key to county's future, according to incumbent Supervisor Belt
top story

Housing is key to county's future, according to incumbent Supervisor Belt

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

The only incumbent in the general election, Supervisor Scott Belt is seeking a fourth term on the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors.

Jorgensen would fight inflation with lower taxes, less government
top story

Jorgensen would fight inflation with lower taxes, less government

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Jorgensen has lived in Pottawattamie County for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he’s come to understand…

Miller says adapting to inflation is key for county's growth
top story

Miller says adapting to inflation is key for county's growth

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Susan Miller has spent the year criss-crossing the county, visiting every town to prepare …

Shudak wants to bring transparency to county board
top story

Shudak wants to bring transparency to county board

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Jeff Shudak is a lot of things: a licensed plumber, a labor leader, a husband, a self-described “big mouth,” and on Nov. 8, he’s hoping to add…

County election equipment tested to ensure election integrity
top story

County election equipment tested to ensure election integrity

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Residents of Pottawattamie County can rest easy, confident that the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 will be safe and secure, according to …

County Board candidates Belt, Jorgensen and Miller advance from crowded field, Moats wins Recorder handily
top story

County Board candidates Belt, Jorgensen and Miller advance from crowded field, Moats wins Recorder handily

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

The crowded field of Republican candidates for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has been whittled down from seven to three after the …

Supervisor candidate seeks signatures to split county into districts
top story

Supervisor candidate seeks signatures to split county into districts

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Pottawattamie County Board candidate Jeff Shudak is leading a ballot initiative effort to create districts for the Board seats. If enough sign…

Secretary of State candidate wants voting to be easier for Iowans
top story

Secretary of State candidate wants voting to be easier for Iowans

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

In the June 7 Republican primary, the race for state senator in the newly-created District 42, which includes much of rural Benton and Linn co…

Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years
Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years

  • Erin Murphy Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Incumbent Kim Reynolds has a commanding lead in polling on Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent
Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent

  • Erin Murphy Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, is the first Black woman to earn a major party’s nomination for Iowa governor — and Iowa Democrats’ latest hope.

Meet the Libertarian candidate for governor: Rick Stewart
top story

Meet the Libertarian candidate for governor: Rick Stewart

  • Erin Murphy Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

The campaign ad starts with a bit of a jolt, even by today’s political standards.

Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says
top story

Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says

  • Erin Murphy Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate  highlighted the operations conducted by his office that, he said, should convince Iowans their votes will be secure and counted accurately.

top story

Linn’s Miller and Pate vying for Iowa Secretary of State seat

  • Gage Miskimen The Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Two candidates with Linn County ties are running to be Iowa’s Secretary of State, a job that includes serving as the state’s top elections official.

Meet Chuck Grassley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
top story

Meet Chuck Grassley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

  • CALEB MCCULLOUGH Lee Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Chuck Grassley says he has a solid record of bipartisanship and serving Iowans.

Meet Mike Franken, Democrat for U.S. Senate
top story

Meet Mike Franken, Democrat for U.S. Senate

  • CALEB MCCULLOUGH Lee Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Navy admiral Mike Franken says Republican Chuck Grassley has lurched to the right and been in the Senate too long.

U.S. Senate candidate Franken emphasizes 'people over politics' in Bluffs appearance
top story

U.S. Senate candidate Franken emphasizes 'people over politics' in Bluffs appearance

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

At a campaign rally Wednesday night, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said that Iowans deserve a senator who puts “country over p…

Economy, education, abortion drive early voters
top story

Economy, education, abortion drive early voters

  • Tom Barton Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS — Unsurprisingly, inflation, gas prices and abortion access have been at the top of Iowa voters’ minds as they cast early ballots…

Meet the candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog; Incumbent Democratic Sand faces Republican challenger Halbur
top story

Meet the candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog; Incumbent Democratic Sand faces Republican challenger Halbur

  • Tom Barton Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public …

Ag Secretary Mike Naig wants to ‘scale up’ water quality work
top story

Ag Secretary Mike Naig wants to ‘scale up’ water quality work

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — Republican Mike Naig is seeking another four-year term as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in order to continue to seek new market…

Fairchild hopes to grow Libertarian Party with campaign
top story

Fairchild hopes to grow Libertarian Party with campaign

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Libertarian Robert Fairchild is well aware that he is not going to come away with a victory against the 15th District incumbent, Republican Ho…

Christensen courts voters of all parties, promises transparency in government
top story

Christensen courts voters of all parties, promises transparency in government

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

When Iowa House District 19 candidate Elizabeth Christensen is canvassing neighborhoods, she’s knocking on everyone’s door, not only the doors…

Siegrist supports education, additional affordable housing
top story

Siegrist supports education, additional affordable housing

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa House Rep. Brent Siegrist (R) is no stranger to Iowa politics, having served as Council Bluffs’ representative in Des Moines from 1984 to…

Turek feels 'a heavy responsibility' to help his community
top story

Turek feels 'a heavy responsibility' to help his community

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

When he decided to run for office, Iowa House District 20 candidate Josh Turek (D) realized he needed to approach politics the same way he app…

Abdouch advocates abolishing property tax
top story

Abdouch advocates abolishing property tax

  • David Golbitz
  • Updated
  • 0

After months of campaigning, Iowa House District 20 candidate Sarah Abdouch (R) thinks she has a pretty good idea of what her potential consti…

