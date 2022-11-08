ELECTION 2022: Follow along with updates about today's midterms in Pottawattamie County

The staff of The Daily Nonpareil will provide updates throughout Election Day, including sharing results this evening.

10:45 a.m. — Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser said about 6,500 people had voted early so far, about 40% of the 16,000 early voters in the last midterm election.

"Early voting numbers are down significantly compared with the previous midterm election, in 2018," according to today's story from the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

Houser cited changes to the rules for early voting as one reason for the decline.

"Among new changes to state elections laws passed by statehouse Republicans was a significant reduction in the amount of time Iowans can vote," the Gazette's story said. "Over two separate elections law changes, Iowa’s early voting window was reduced from 40 days to 19. And Iowans have less time to request an absentee ballot, to have that ballot mailed to them and to return it in time to be counted."

Houser also said that both parties have sent out ballot request forms in years past, but only the Democratic Party did this year.

Republican messaging across the county has been to vote in person today, Houser said.

"Absentee ballots submitted by registered Republicans are down 41% from 2018, and absentee ballots submitted by registered Democrats are down 21% from 2018, according to Iowa Secretary of State figures," according to the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

9:20 a.m. — At Citylight Church, there was a steady stream of voters coming in to cast their ballots. So far, 106 had voted at that polling site.

Poll workers were optimistic that there would be a good turnout over the course of the day.

7 a.m. — Voting is underway in Pottawattamie County.

The polls will be open through 8 p.m. Voters should note that closing time is an hour earlier than in previous general elections, the result of a new state law.

You can find your polling place on the website of the Iowa Secretary of State, the state’s top elections official, at sos.iowa.gov.

Voter ID will be required on Election Day. Voters going to the polls on Election Day will be required to provide ID in order to cast a regular ballot.

