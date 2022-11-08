ELECTION 2022: Follow along with updates about today's midterms in Pottawattamie County

The staff of The Daily Nonpareil will provide updates throughout Election Day, including sharing results this evening.
Have a tip or question for us? Email rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com or david.golbitz@nonpareilonline.com
10:45 a.m. — Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser said about 6,500 people had voted early so far, about 40% of the 16,000 early voters in the last midterm election.
"Early voting numbers are down significantly compared with the previous midterm election, in 2018," according to today's story from the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.
Houser cited changes to the rules for early voting as one reason for the decline.
People are also reading…
"Among new changes to state elections laws passed by statehouse Republicans was a significant reduction in the amount of time Iowans can vote," the Gazette's story said. "Over two separate elections law changes, Iowa’s early voting window was reduced from 40 days to 19. And Iowans have less time to request an absentee ballot, to have that ballot mailed to them and to return it in time to be counted."
Houser also said that both parties have sent out ballot request forms in years past, but only the Democratic Party did this year.
Republican messaging across the county has been to vote in person today, Houser said.
"Absentee ballots submitted by registered Republicans are down 41% from 2018, and absentee ballots submitted by registered Democrats are down 21% from 2018, according to Iowa Secretary of State figures," according to the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.
9:20 a.m. — At Citylight Church, there was a steady stream of voters coming in to cast their ballots. So far, 106 had voted at that polling site.
Poll workers were optimistic that there would be a good turnout over the course of the day.
7 a.m. — Voting is underway in Pottawattamie County.
The polls will be open through 8 p.m. Voters should note that closing time is an hour earlier than in previous general elections, the result of a new state law.
You can find your polling place on the website of the Iowa Secretary of State, the state’s top elections official, at sos.iowa.gov.
Voter ID will be required on Election Day. Voters going to the polls on Election Day will be required to provide ID in order to cast a regular ballot.
Election Day is upon us today as Iowans vote on who should be the state’s next governor, U.S…
The Daily Nonpareil's 2022 Election Guide
Find stories here on local and state candidates for seats impacting voters in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. This will be continuously updated this week.
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices and county o…
The only incumbent in the general election, Supervisor Scott Belt is seeking a fourth term on the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors.
Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Jorgensen has lived in Pottawattamie County for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he’s come to understand…
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Susan Miller has spent the year criss-crossing the county, visiting every town to prepare …
Jeff Shudak is a lot of things: a licensed plumber, a labor leader, a husband, a self-described “big mouth,” and on Nov. 8, he’s hoping to add…
Residents of Pottawattamie County can rest easy, confident that the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 will be safe and secure, according to …
County Board candidates Belt, Jorgensen and Miller advance from crowded field, Moats wins Recorder handily
The crowded field of Republican candidates for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has been whittled down from seven to three after the …
Pottawattamie County Board candidate Jeff Shudak is leading a ballot initiative effort to create districts for the Board seats. If enough sign…
In the June 7 Republican primary, the race for state senator in the newly-created District 42, which includes much of rural Benton and Linn co…
Incumbent Kim Reynolds has a commanding lead in polling on Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent
Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, is the first Black woman to earn a major party’s nomination for Iowa governor — and Iowa Democrats’ latest hope.
The campaign ad starts with a bit of a jolt, even by today’s political standards.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate highlighted the operations conducted by his office that, he said, should convince Iowans their votes will be secure and counted accurately.
Two candidates with Linn County ties are running to be Iowa’s Secretary of State, a job that includes serving as the state’s top elections official.
Chuck Grassley says he has a solid record of bipartisanship and serving Iowans.
Former Navy admiral Mike Franken says Republican Chuck Grassley has lurched to the right and been in the Senate too long.
At a campaign rally Wednesday night, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said that Iowans deserve a senator who puts “country over p…
CEDAR RAPIDS — Unsurprisingly, inflation, gas prices and abortion access have been at the top of Iowa voters’ minds as they cast early ballots…
Meet the candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog; Incumbent Democratic Sand faces Republican challenger Halbur
Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public …
DES MOINES — Republican Mike Naig is seeking another four-year term as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in order to continue to seek new market…
Libertarian Robert Fairchild is well aware that he is not going to come away with a victory against the 15th District incumbent, Republican Ho…
When Iowa House District 19 candidate Elizabeth Christensen is canvassing neighborhoods, she’s knocking on everyone’s door, not only the doors…
Iowa House Rep. Brent Siegrist (R) is no stranger to Iowa politics, having served as Council Bluffs’ representative in Des Moines from 1984 to…
When he decided to run for office, Iowa House District 20 candidate Josh Turek (D) realized he needed to approach politics the same way he app…
After months of campaigning, Iowa House District 20 candidate Sarah Abdouch (R) thinks she has a pretty good idea of what her potential consti…