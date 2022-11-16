Election results certified; House District 20 recount expected

With the certification of the election results yesterday, Democrat Josh Turek officially became the state representative for Iowa House District 20. Turek received seven votes more than his opponent, Republican Sarah Abdouch, but with such a razor thin margin, Abdouch is expected to submit paperwork today requesting a recount.

According to the results certified by the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Turek received a total of 3,404 votes, while Abdouch received 3,397. There were seven write-in votes, 92 undervotes, which means the voter didn’t vote for either candidate, and two overvotes, which means the voter filled out their ballot for both candidates.

Once Abdouch files her request for a recount, she and Turek will each select a proxy to participate in the recount. Abdouch and Turek will then have to agree on a neutral third person to round out the recount board.

The physical counting of the ballots, which includes all the ballots cast on election day, and all of the absentee ballots for District 20, will be done by the three recount board members. Deputy County Auditor Kristi Everett will oversee the recount, which she expects to take about a day to complete.

Under Iowa law, the candidate who requests a recount is required to post a bond between $100 and $1,000, depending on what race is being challenged, but only if the margin of victory is greater than 1%. Because the difference in vote totals in this race is less than 1%, Abdouch will not have to post a bond.