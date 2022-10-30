Fairchild hopes to grow Libertarian Party with campaign

Libertarian Robert Fairchild is well aware that he is not going to come away with a victory against the 15th District incumbent, Republican House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl.

But winning isn’t really the point of Fairchild’s campaign, anyway.

“I knew I was gonna face an uphill battle with Mills County just alone being 75% for Matt and 25% for anybody who’s running against Matt,” Fairchild said in an interview with The Daily Record. “And I was like, I got 4% in my other House district race, so my goal was, going into the race, to get 5% or more to show I can go to a completely different district and grow.”

In 2020, Fairchild ran for House District 16 as a Libertarian, competing against Democrat Jen Pellant and Republican Brent Siegrist. Siegrist won the election with 50.7% of the vote.

So why is Fairchild running again?

“It is more, I guess, running for the Iowa House District 15 race as a chance to grow the Libertarian Party out here in western Iowa,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild, a Missouri Valley native, came to embrace the Libertarian Party during the 2016 election cycle, when he became dissatisfied with the Republican presidential candidate — Donald Trump.

“There was multiple times he would do one message in one area and then he’d do another message (in another area), and like he would get flack from both sides,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild points to Trump’s international trade practices, and his treatment of immigrants at the southern border, as more reasons he left the GOP.

“The Republican Party went so far more right and authoritarian,” he said.

Fairchild has run for public office a few times, including the 2020 Iowa House race. He ran for Missouri Valley City Council twice, once after his senior year of high school and again last year.

When he’s not campaigning for office, Fairchild is an activist for the Libertarian Party in and around Omaha and southwestern Iowa, which he admits isn’t always an easy endeavor.

“Since the Libertarian Party doesn’t have a million dollar war chest to help get the message out, it’s a little hard for them to get in front of the voters and say, ‘Hey, we are a viable option,’” Fairchild said.

Like most Libertarians, Fairchild advocates for the legalization of marijuana and an end to the war on drugs.

“The cops have to enforce these unjust laws, and they have to enforce them on citizens that don’t want to be bugged in the first place,” he said. “Some people poison themselves more on harder drugs, they put themselves in the situation that someone needs to intervene, but cops should be the last person you should call to intervene with them when there should be more safe ways to get treatment in the United States than it is currently.”

Fairchild is also a proponent of personal autonomy, particularly when it comes to issues such as masking or vaccine mandates. He doesn’t believe that Gov. Reynolds handled the pandemic very well, particularly at its onset.

“At the start of COVID, the governor shut down the schools for spring, and then opened them only to let the graduating class, the seniors, graduate,” Fairchild said. “Basically, they lost months of education in the state of Iowa, and the governor wasn’t the most transparent on how she was operating the state through COVID.”

Fairchild said that he would like to see more transparency and more accountability of elected officials.