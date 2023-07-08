Family Connections, Inc. is a home and office based mental health agency located in Iowa and Nebraska. Our offices in Iowa are located in Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Woodbine, Dunlap, Avoca and Red Oak. Our Nebraska location is located in Plattsmouth. Family Connections, Inc. is dedicated to empowering, adults, children, adolescents and their families to achieve self-sufficiency. We provide the full continuum of mental health services to aid families in successfully navigating life’s challenges.

Jennifer Leonard, ARNP has joined our team and will begin seeing patients out of our Avoca, Woodbine and Council Bluffs offices, in July.

Jennifer grew up in the small town of Gregory, South Dakota, located in the western part of the state. Her father was the town physician, which instilled a love of medicine. Upon graduating high school, she attended the University of South Dakota where she played women’s basketball and studied biology. She graduated with her nurse practitioner from Clarkson College in 2005 with a degree in family practice. She has over 18 years experience in primary care and has well rounded experience having worked in mental health, neurology, internal medicine, acute care and family practice, as well as experience working in Urgent Care, ER, specialty and primary care clinics and as a Hospitalist. She taught nursing at the University of South Dakota and helped develop their first online nursing programs.

Jennifer lives in Atlantic, Iowa and has four children, Catherine, Scott, Thomas and Mary. She loves dogs and traveling, especially home to South Dakota. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, boating, cooking, reading, four wheeling and going to the beach.

Jennifer is currently accepting new patients. To schedule with Jennifer, please contact Family Connections, Inc. at 712-256-4420.