Federal lawsuit filed over Zuckerberg grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

“(T)his helps every voter, every single voter,” Moritz responded to the Quad-City Times via emails. “All of the voting population utilize every category that are being funded. This money would have to (be) spent by taxpayers or through this grant. In November when we certified our budgets, we were not aware of the costs due to Covid-19 and the process we would need to implement a safe and secure election.”

Additionally, Assistant Scott County Attorney Rob Cusack told county supervisors “it is my opinion that the assertions contained in the complaint are without merit” and “that acceptance of the grant funds does not violate federal election law.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia and South Carolina, key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election with tight, hotly contested U.S. Senate and House races.

So far the only court decision has been in Michigan, where the lawsuit’s claims were denied, Moritz said.