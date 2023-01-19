Feenstra focuses on training and retaining Iowa's workforce in meeting with Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce

Education, immigration and workforce development were just a few of the topics U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra touched on during his roundtable discussion with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The Republican from Iowa’s 4th District was in Council Bluffs as part of the two-term congressman’s 36 County Tour, which will take him to each county in his district to hear from his constituents about the issues most important to them.

“I started my 36-county tour yesterday, and no different than my 39-county tour last year, what’s the number one thing that everybody, every manufacturer, every hospital, you name it, talked about? It’s workforce,” Feenstra said. “People are absolutely struggling with workforce and the big question people say is, ‘Where did everybody go?’”

Something that could help the country, and Iowa, grow and retain a workforce is an expansion of the federal Pell Grant program so that young people just getting out of high school can use them for community colleges or trade schools.

“When kids are in their sophomore, their junior years in high school, they’re starting to think about what they want to do,” Feenstra said. “And we have to make sure they stay here. We can’t lose them to other states … we need to reinforce it through incentives, through the Pell Grant. The Pell Grant, we have to expand it, grow it, so it’s just not, for the most part, four-year universities and colleges using it.”

Feenstra, who was recently named to the House Ways and Means Committee, also wants to focus on foreign trade, particularly with Pacific Rim countries and Europe, and to do that, Feenstra said, the United States has to end tariffs on certain products.

“The tariffs that are prohibitive when it comes to rubber, when it comes to steel, there’s a lot of things we can do to open up some of these markets,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra said that he is expecting to travel to a number of Pacific Rim countries this year to discuss trade policy.

“We’re talking in the next month, or two months, to go to Taiwan, Japan and other Pacific Rim countries, to engage and see what we can do, collectively with the administration, to get some trade going,” Feenstra said. “We have an opportunity here, and we have really struggled over the last year and a half as a country.”

Feenstra also briefly talked about the struggles the House Republicans had a couple of weeks ago in electing Kevin McCarthy to the speakership, saying that he’s optimistic about working together going forward.

“One thing that came out of this whole thing is, we had a really top-down government, where it came from leadership — both sides, quite frankly, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — we always had strong leaders who said, ‘This is what you’re going to do, just fall in line, vote our way.’ We’re changing that,” Feenstra said. “We’re going from grassroots up, where I can have a say, the committee will have a say, that we can build the budgets, and we’re hoping that works out, that everybody can have a say and we can say, ‘Hey, in Council Bluffs, there’s a big deal here, there’s something that’s going on, we gotta figure out how we can help.’ And that’s what, hopefully, from bottom up can do. At this point, I’m optimistic, I’m excited.

“Talk to me in July, we’ll see. But I think we’re on the right path.”