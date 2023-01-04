 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire Marshal provides possible cause of Tuesday explosion

  • Updated
010423-cbn-news-explosion-p6

Debris is strewn about North 35th Street near Avenue G as police and firefighters investigate the scene of an explosion in a garage that left one person dead on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Council Bluffs police and firefighters investigate the scene of an explosion off of North 35th Street and Avenue G left one man dead on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

The explosion that killed a Council Bluffs man Tuesday was possibly caused when the man attempted to cut into a compressed natural gas tank that had been salvaged from a vehicle, according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford.

“We can only speculate,” Ford said. “What we think he was doing was trying to cut into (the tank). We found some evidence that maybe he was trying to cut into it, like a cutting wheel. We'll never know truly what happened, but that’s what we're speculating he was doing.”

Ford said that investigators found three compressed natural gas tanks at the scene, one of which was involved in the explosion.

The tanks appear to be the kind that one would find powering a clean-energy garbage truck.

“We don’t know how he came to possess those,” Ford said. “I don’t know if that’s something you can get at a salvage yard. That’s the first time we’ve seen them at somebody’s house.”

Reports of an explosion and leaking gas called police to the area just before noon Tuesday.

The neighborhood gas was shut off as a precaution. Black Hills Energy confirmed the area as safe; there were no gas leaks in the area.

