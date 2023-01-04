Fire Marshal provides possible cause of Tuesday explosion

The explosion that killed a Council Bluffs man Tuesday was possibly caused when the man attempted to cut into a compressed natural gas tank that had been salvaged from a vehicle, according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford.

“We can only speculate,” Ford said. “What we think he was doing was trying to cut into (the tank). We found some evidence that maybe he was trying to cut into it, like a cutting wheel. We'll never know truly what happened, but that’s what we're speculating he was doing.”

Ford said that investigators found three compressed natural gas tanks at the scene, one of which was involved in the explosion.

The tanks appear to be the kind that one would find powering a clean-energy garbage truck.

“We don’t know how he came to possess those,” Ford said. “I don’t know if that’s something you can get at a salvage yard. That’s the first time we’ve seen them at somebody’s house.”

Reports of an explosion and leaking gas called police to the area just before noon Tuesday.

The neighborhood gas was shut off as a precaution. Black Hills Energy confirmed the area as safe; there were no gas leaks in the area.