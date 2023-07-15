New board members include Alejandra Jimenez, Program Manager, DEI Training & Development for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce; Ellie Barko, Director of Construction Operations at Blair Freeman; Eva Roberts, Director of Policy and Strategy at Front Porch Investments; Karen Black, VP, Research & Development for Conagra Brands; and Shawn Bengtson, EVP, Chief Risk Officer at WoodmenLife.

The Food Bank’s board is comprised of 22 driven leaders committed to finding new and innovative solutions in the fight against hunger - allowing the Food Bank to provide healthier outcomes for children, families, seniors and veterans experiencing food insecurity in Nebraska and western Iowa.

“These five individuals were thoughtfully selected for their expertise, community leadership and passion for creating food-secure communities across the Heartland. As we continue to navigate the highest food insecurity levels we’ve seen in our history, their perspective will be invaluable,” said Food Bank for the Heartland President and CEO Brian Barks. “We are eager to utilize their combined skillset to better serve Heartland neighbors, advocate for families and individuals in need of food assistance and strategically increase efficiencies across our organization.”

About Food Bank for the Heartland

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Food Bank for the Heartland—a member of Feeding America—is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to eliminate hunger in the Heartland by ensuring consistent access to healthy food through community partnerships. Food Bank for the Heartland works with 544 network partners in 93 counties across Nebraska and western Iowa offering multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs. The Food Bank is currently providing, on average, two million meals every month. For more information, visit FoodBankHeartland.org.