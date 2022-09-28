Forecast: Coolest day this week at 68

Today will be sunny, with a high near 68 and an east-southeast wind of 3 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It is anticipated to be the coolest day of the week, with the warmest days forecast for Friday into the weekend, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 43.

Stronger south winds are expected on Thursday into Friday, and precipitation potential remains low into early next week, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. East-southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South-southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South-southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.